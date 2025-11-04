These FTSE 100 stocks have walloped Rolls-Royce shares in 2025

Paul Summers zooms in on two high-flying FTSE 100 stocks that are making the engineer’s gains look almost average. Is there more to come?

Even the most casual observer of FTSE 100 stocks can’t have failed to notice the rise and rise of Rolls-Royce in recent years. Its shares have pretty much doubled in value again in 2025.

But there are other members of the UK’s top index that make this incredible return look a bit less impressive.

Massive growth

Telecommunications and mobile money specialist Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF) is one example. Its stock has now appreciated by almost 150% in the year so far. A fair proportion of this only came at the end of October, following a (very) well-received set of half-year numbers.

Revenue over the first six months of its financial year rose by almost 26% year on year. Adjusted earnings also rocketed by a third to $1.45bn, helped by the company’s cost efficiency programme.

While not a stock that’s likely to be on many income investors’ radars, a 9.2% rise to the interim dividend also seemed to go down well and smacked of a company in rude health.

What about the price?

As a result of all this good news, the shares now change hands at a fairly-frothy forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25 for FY26.

To be clear, this does not mean that Airtel’s value won’t keep going up if investors continue to like what they see. But it could come back to bite if, for example, the currencies in its local markets weaken.

Increased regulation is another potential headwind, as is the possibility of more competition from rivals wanting a slice of the growth pie.

To me, this seems like an interesting opportunity for investors with long time horizons to consider getting exposure. The near term? I’m a bit wary that the slightest issue may see traders jump ship.

But there’s another FTSE 100 stock that’s eclipsed even Airtel’s gains.

Another FTSE 100 stock that’s flying

Precious metal prices have been on a tear this year. Naturally, this has been a boon for silver and gold miner Fresnillo (LSE: FRES).

As I type, the shares are up an astonishing 235%. That’s the sort of gain one might expect from a tech-related penny stock, not a top-tier juggernaut that makes its money by digging for shiny stuff.

Well, it’s partly because investors seem to be getting rather nervous about a potential bubble in AI, a weakening US dollar, and geopolitical uncertainty. Silver supply also appears to be tightening.

Look out below?

As with Airtel, however, further gains aren’t nailed on. A brief tanking in the gold price in October after tariff-related comments by President Trump gave some indication of how nervous some people are. For its part, Fresnillo’s share price fell by 10% on 17 October and another 12% on October 21.

The valuation is punchy too. Sure, a P/E of 20 isn’t quite so dear as the aforementioned telecommunications titan. It’s also far below Rolls-Royce shares. But these are very different companies. We shouldn’t compare apples with oranges.

Thanks to its purple patch, I have no concerns over Fresnillo’s financial robustness. I also like the idea that having some exposure to this space helps to further diversify a portfolio.

Again, though, a healthy amount of good news looks priced in.

I’m not sure this is one to consider chasing higher.