Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: £10,000 in Lloyds shares will deliver a £1,073 dividend income in 2026 and 2027

Prediction: £10,000 in Lloyds shares will deliver a £1,073 dividend income in 2026 and 2027

Lloyds shares continue to offer one of the FTSE 100’s highest dividend yields. Does this make the banking giant a no-brainer passive income buy?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Banks like Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) are popular shares with investors seeking a dependable dividend income.

The fees they charge and loan interest they receive provide a steady flow of cash they can return to shareholders. Their strong capital ratios (as demanded by industry regulations) also give passive income hunters confidence that dividends are well supported.

Finally, their revenue streams across product classes also help provide protection during downturns. Lloyds is a market leader across multiple segments including mortgages, personal and commercial banking and savings.

Dividends at the FTSE 100 bank have risen strongly since the Bank of England restricted them during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s a trend City analysts expect to continue.

A £1,073 passive income

For 2025, dividends on Lloyds shares are expected to rise another 12.9% year on year, to 3.58p per share. This creates a 4.3% forward dividend yield, ahead of the broader Footsie average of 3.2%.

As you can see, dividend growth is tipped to accelerate over the next three years, too, driving the dividend within a whisker of 6%.

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20264.12p15.1%5%
20274.8p16.5%5.8%

Based on these estimates, a £10,000 investment in the Black Horse Bank now will deliver a total passive income of £1,073 across 2026 and 2027 alone.

Strong forecasts

Yet earnings and dividend forecasts are never guaranteed. So we need to consider how robust current estimates are.

My overall opinion is a positive one. Let’s consider the strength of Lloyds’ balance sheet to begin with. A CET1 capital ratio of 13.8% as of June remained comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 12%.

The bank is targeting a ratio of 13% by the end of 2026 “to grow the business, meet current and future regulatory requirements and cover economic and business uncertainties”. That leaves ample headroom for generous capital returns between then and now.

I’m also encouraged by the level of dividend coverage on Lloyds’ shares over the short-to-medium term. Predicted payouts are covered between 2.1 times and 2.4 times by forecast earnings through to 2026.

Any reading above 2 times provides a wide margin of error.

Is Lloyds a buy then?

A strong balance sheet and healthy dividend cover is crucial in the current economic climate. Strength on both counts makes me optimistic the bank can deliver on the City’s dividend expectations.

But does that make the Lloyds shares a buy to consider? In my view, the answer is no.

Despite qualities like impressive brand strength and an improving digital offering, the bank faces significant hurdles that could hit its share price, offsetting the appeal of more juicy dividends.

The prospect of a deep and prolonged economic downturn in the UK is significant, one that could weigh on loan growth and lead to heavy impairments.

Competition is also fierce and getting tougher, putting sales and margins under pressure. The bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) are already under threat given the likelihood of further interest rate cuts.

Finally, retail banks like Lloyds could be subject to a crushing windfall tax in November’s Budget. This event alone could pull share prices sharply lower.

My feeling is that these threats aren’t reflected in the 51% share price rise in 2025. If these threats intensify, it could spell a sharp reversal that could offset more market-beating dividends. I’d rather buy other passive income stocks today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

What can investors expect from the BT dividend yield ahead of this week’s results?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at analyst forecasts to get a better idea how this week’s results could affect BT’s dividend yield…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 REIT stocks I bought for a lifetime of passive income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

REITs can be an effective way for investors to unlock long-term dividend income at incredibly high yields. Here are two…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what the UK Budget means for the FTSE 100 and it said…

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT thinks oil and banking stocks are at risk of rising taxes. But Stephen Wright thinks there could be opportunities…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Here’s where I see Vodafone’s share price ending 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After rallying 36%, the Vodafone share price is finally heading in the right direction, but is it too late to…

Read more »

Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy
Investing Articles

I told ChatGPT I wanted a passive income ISA that pays forever and it suggested…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking to generate a passive income in retirement from a balance portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. Could…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares that could rally this week if earnings updates impress 

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at the forecasts for three massive blue-chip FTSE shares ahead of this week’s busy…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in BT shares, how much passive income can I earn?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

BT shares are a popular dividend stock in Britain, but just how much money are shareholders making in 2025, and…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

If I invest £20,000 in National Grid shares, how much passive income can I get?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

National Grid shares are a popular dividend pick in the UK with defensive cash flows. But just how much passive…

Read more »