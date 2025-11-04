Member Login
Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in November [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Games Workshop (LSE:GAW)

  • Unique British business Games Workshop manufactures miniatures used for wargaming under the Warhammer brandAfter a meteoric long-term rise in the share price, it was announced as a new FTSE 100 constituent late last year.
  • The vertically integrated business has no real competitors that can match its control over the design, manufacture and distribution of its models and rule books.
  • The business delivered record results in FY 25, with sales jumping nearly 20% to £628.7m and operating profits up nearly 30% to £261m.
  • In late 2022, the company recently reached an agreement with Amazon Content Services to turn its intellectual property into film and TV products. Recent TV and game content has helped licensing revenues jump from £31m to £52.5m – and the success of these projects also boosts core revenue as an increase in foot traffic to Games Workshop stores followed.
  • Greater exposure from newcomers to the Warhammer IP could create a longer run growth tailwind for a relatively limited additional cost, potentially growing the base of tabletop miniature players.
  • Improving demand has led to the company expanding its production capacity, with a fourth UK factory set to open next summer and a further site ready for expansion.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

