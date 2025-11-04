Investors can target £17,497 in yearly passive income from 2,958 shares in this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star — here’s how

Member Login
The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group offers one of the highest yields in the FTSE index, generating significant passive income.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

One of my standout passive-income stocks remains Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX). Passive income is money made with little effort on the part of the investor, of course.

From 2020 to 2024 inclusive, it respectively generated annual average dividend yields of 6.8%, 7.5%, 8.3%, 9.8%, and 10.6%.

Over the past year, its dividend yield has fallen somewhat. This is because a stock’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its price. And in Phoenix’s case, its price has jumped 42% from its 13 January one-year traded low of £4.75.

Nonetheless, it is still yielding 8% — more than double the current FTSE 100 average of 3.3%. It is also considerably more than the present ‘risk-free rate’ – the 10-year UK government bond yield – of 4.4%.

Where’s the divided yield headed?

It is growth in earnings (or ‘profits’) that drives any firm’s dividends (and share price) over time.

A risk to Phoenix’s is that the tough competition in its sector could cause its profit margins to contract.

However, analysts forecast that its earnings will grow a stunning 106% a year to end-2027.

In tandem with this, consensus analysts’ projections are that its dividend will rise to 55.5p this year. Next year the forecast is for 57.1p and in 2027 it is for 59p.

These would generate respective yields of 8.2%, 8.4%, and 8.7%.

How do the company’s fundamentals look?

Unbeknown to many, Phoenix Group Holdings is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group, with over 12m customers.

The reason for its relative obscurity is that it trades under much better-known brands, such as Standard Life. However, in March next year the firm will officially change its name to this more recognisable name.

Its other big brands – Phoenix Life, ReAssure, and SunLife – will operate under the new corporate name from that point too.

In any event, the business’s recent results have looked excellent to me.

Its H1 2025 numbers saw IFRS adjusted operating profit rise 25% year on year to £451m. Operating cash generation – which can be a major growth driver in itself – increased 9%. And the interim dividend was raised by 3% to 27.35p.

Phoenix added that it remains on track to achieve a 2024-2026 total cash generation target of £5.1bn, with £2.6bn of this already achieved.

It is also on target for a 140%-180% shareholder capital coverage ratio range, with presently stands at 175%.

And it remains on course to make around a £1.1bn IFRS adjusted operating profit in 2026.

How much passive income can be made?

Investors considering the stock could buy around 2,958 shares with a £20,000 investment now.

On an average yield of the current 8%, this would make £24,393 in dividends after 10 years.

This also presupposes that the dividends are reinvested in the stock. This is a standard investment practice known as ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis, this would rise to £198,715 after 30 years.

The total value of the holding at that point (with the initial £20,000 investment included) would be £218,715.

And that would generate a yearly passive income – from dividends – of £17,497.

Given its strong business fundamentals, stellar earnings growth prospects, and very high dividend yield, I will buy more of the stock very soon.


Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

