Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are the dividend forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC and NatWest to 2028!

Here are the dividend forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC and NatWest to 2028!

Dividends from FTSE 100 banks are rising! Our Foolish author takes a look at the forecast dividend yields for the next few years.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The dividend forecasts of FTSE 100 banks are looking brighter than they have in years. Earnings are rising, and so are dividends. Some investors are looking at the big British banks as some of the most attractive dividend stocks on the London Stock Exchange.

The largest four Footsie banks get lots of attention from analysts. That means we have forecasts stretching out years in front to give us an idea of what’s in store. Let’s look at what the big four banks might pay out as a yearly percentage until 2028.

Forecasts

Before I share the information, a word about forecasts. They tend to be accurate when conditions are smooth. Unforeseen scandals like the motor finance one that recently rocked the sector can have an impact. Black swan events (huge disasters that no one really sees coming) like the 2008 recession are even worse. Therefore this table is to be thought of more as a prediction than a certainty, particularly the further away the forecast is.

Dividend Yield2024 (FY)2026 (forecast)2027 (forecast)2028 (forecast)
Barclays (LSE: BARC)2.01%2.23%2.47%3.04%
Lloyds3.56%4.01%4.64%5.42%
Natwest3.68%5.11%5.72%6.39%
HSBC4.47%4.61%4.88%5.35%

As the table shows us, there are more similarities than there are differences. All four stocks are expected to grow payouts in the years ahead to matching rising earnings and revenues in the sector.

Another common theme is valuation. Comparing price-to-earnings ratios makes the whole sector look cheap. Each of the four stocks above are trading at a P/E at or close to single digits. A P/E ratio of 15 is often considered ‘fair value’ for a stock. The FTSE 100 average is 19 in November 2025. Therefore investors might be looking at value on offer here as well as decent dividend yields.

What’s the best bank of the lot? That’s a difficult question to answer. Each has its plus points and its challenges. Although I think I can make a pretty strong case that Barclays is a stock investors might want to consider buying.

Efficiency gains

Of the four biggest FTSE 100 banks, Barclays is perhaps the most internationally exposed. This means it is less reliant on a single country’s economy like HSBC is with China or Lloyds is with the UK. This can be a downside too. Its large presence in the US might be a cause for concern given the uncertainty across the pond with tariffs at the moment.

The dividend yield of around 2% looks low too. But the trajectory is that it’s going upwards fast. A fast-growing dividend is a sign of a company on the up. That can mean more share price appreciation and a yield that gets bigger and bigger over time.

Another feather in its cap is the potential of AI. Some predict banks will enjoy some of the biggest efficiency gains because of the new technology. We’re still early to the artificial intelligence revolution. In the future, I might look that considering Barclays now is getting in on the ground floor.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Fieldsend has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £17,497 in yearly passive income from 2,958 shares in this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star — here’s how

| Simon Watkins

The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group offers one of the highest yields in the FTSE index, generating significant…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a ticking time bomb?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers continues to be astounded by the performance of Rolls-Royce shares. But is the tide about to turn for…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Around a 10-year high, despite poor Q3 results and the motor finance scandal, what’s going on with Lloyds’ share price?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price has reached levels not seen since July 2015, although recent results were poor and it remains mired…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Michael Burry just made a big bet against Palantir stock! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

The famed investor portrayed in the Hollywood film The Big Short thinks Palantir stock is in an AI bubble and…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Up 28%, and with a strong earnings update, is there more in the tank for the BP share price?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he is growing increasingly optimistic on the BP share price and what could drive its next…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

ABF share price hits FTSE 100 spotlight on FY25 results and talk of Primark-Food split

| Andrew Mackie

With ABF's share price under scrutiny, pur writer explores whether a Primark-Food split could be the catalyst for long-term growth…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Should I buy more BP shares after the energy giant beats Q3 earnings expectations?

| James Beard

James Beard considers what he should do with his BP shares following this morning’s (4 November) release of the group’s…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for 10 world-class growth shares for my retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon’s looking for high-quality growth shares that can turbo-charge his retirement savings. Was ChatGPT able to help?

Read more »