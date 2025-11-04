Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 55%, is now the time to buy Diageo shares for my ISA?

Down 55%, is now the time to buy Diageo shares for my ISA?

Now languishing at a 10-year low, bombed-out Diageo shares appear dirt-cheap and are sporting a respectable dividend yield.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Three young adults drinking cans of J20 Spritz in a pub garden

Image source: Britvic (copyright Chris Saunders 2020)

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares have lost more than half their value since the turn of 2022. Not only is this bad in itself, but during this time the FTSE 100 index has jumped around 30%.

In other words, investors could have made far better returns elsewhere in the FTSE 100 over this period. And for the record, I’m speaking from (painful) experience, as I owned Diageo in my own Stocks and Shares ISA until the start of this year.

However, since I pulled the plug, shares of the spirits giant have fallen another 27%. This makes them cheaper and the higher dividend yield far more appealing.

So, should I reintroduce Diageo back into my portfolio? Let’s find out.

The great debate

As many readers will know, the firm owns a truly outstanding portfolio of world-class brands. These include Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon’s, Smirnoff, Don Julio, and Baileys. Oh, and the evergreen phenomenon that is Guinness!

Just writing this list — which is in no way exhaustive — makes me wonder how on earth the stock is down 55% in less than four years. The is key to working out whether there’s an incredibly lucrative buying opportunity here or not.

Nobody seems to be sure why exactly sales across the alcohol industry are in the doldrums. Is it because many consumers are under financial pressure? Younger people are drinking far less booze? Are GLP-1 weight-loss drugs playing a part?

These are the questions underpinning the cyclical-structural debates going on in financial circles right now. Put simply, are Diageo’s sales under pressure simply because people are skint, or are there deeper consumer behaviour changes at play?

If it’s the former, then the downturn could be cyclical and temporary. And therefore this is a potential opportunity to buy Diageo shares on the cheap. But if it’s the latter, then overall alcohol volumes might never start growing again, and could even go into reverse.

Bright spots

Unsurprisingly, Diageo’s in the former camp, arguing that near-term pressures are being driven by macroeconomic issues. It says US households are spending 20% more for 7% less products than they were in 2020. So premium drinks and parties are being deprioritised.

Yet, it’s not all doom and gloom for Diageo, by any stretch. Last year, premium tequila brand Don Julio enjoyed double-digit growth in all regions, while roughly one in every nine pints poured in the UK nowadays is Guinness.

To lean into the non-alcohol trend, Diageo plans to offer Guinness 0.0 in every UK pub that has the stout on draught. Meanwhile, the hit show House of Guinness on Netflix won’t be doing the brand’s cool reputation any harm among younger consumers.

What do the experts say?

Analysts are somewhat divided right now, with 14 rating the stock as a Buy, and a further 10 saying Hold or Sell. However, the average 12-month share price target is 32.5% above the current 1,768p.

As mentioned, the stock is offering a decent dividend yield (4.3%), while trading cheaply at just 13 times forward earnings. And with a new permanent CEO set to be unveiled sooner rather than later, the stock may have strong turnaround potential.

However, I’m still unsure myself. I’ll wait to see what Diageo says in its Q1 2026 trading statement later this week.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

The Amazon share price has never been higher. Here’s why it still may be cheap

| Christopher Ruane

The long-term performance of the Amazon share price is nothing short of extraordinary. It's hit a new all-time high. Might…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia stock be a ticking time bomb?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has increased in value almost 14 times over in just five years. What might its meteoric rise mean…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How should Warren Buffett invest Berkshire Hathaway’s $382bn?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is leaving Berkshire Hathaway with record amounts of cash on the books. But he's not doing it just…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Palantir share price?

| Dr. James Fox

The Palantir share price is the among the top five performing stocks on the S&P 500 in 2025. However, that…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT which 5 FTSE 100 shares are most vulnerable to a stock market crash

| Paul Summers

Can the AI bot help identify which FTSE 100 stocks could suffer the most if the economic outlook worsens? Paul…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks have walloped Rolls-Royce shares in 2025

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers zooms in on two high-flying FTSE 100 stocks that are making the engineer's gains look almost average. Is…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Here’s why this hot FTSE 250 stock rocketed 90% in October!

| Alan Oscroft

Following a return to the FTSE 250 in October, this company's technology could give it a strong head start in…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £17,497 in yearly passive income from 2,958 shares in this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend star — here’s how

| Simon Watkins

The UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement group offers one of the highest yields in the FTSE index, generating significant…

Read more »