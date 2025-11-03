Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 3 FTSE shares have crashed hard. Which do I like today?

These 3 FTSE shares have crashed hard. Which do I like today?

These three FTSE shares have plunged in value in 2025. But after this market-cap meltdown, which of these discounted stocks do I like the most?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even with the stock market reaching record highs in 2025, not all FTSE shares have had a great year so far. And three stocks that have seen a particularly large hit to their market-caps since January include:

There’s no denying that seeing close to half an investment get wiped out is painful. But intelligent investors look beyond the share price and dig into why a company’s in freefall. After all, the best buying opportunities often emerge from the worst-performing shares.

So are there any hidden bargains here?

Investigating the fall

Each of these companies operates in its own unique industry. WPP focuses on the advertising sector, Ultimate Products owns a portfolio of homeware brands, while Greggs is Britain’s favourite bakery chain. Yet despite this diversification, they’ve all stumbled of late.

With economic uncertainty on the rise, businesses have been pulling back on their advertising budgets. That’s a nasty headwind for WPP, which is only being compounded by the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

This impact is also spilling over to the consumer. With elevated inflation and interest rates still squeezing household budgets, demand for electronics and home appliances isn’t very strong.

Consequently, retailers have reduced their inventories due to slow-moving excess stock in previous years. And Ultimate Products is subsequently experiencing a slump in new orders.

Greggs is also feeling the pinch. Higher wages, ingredient prices, and energy costs have all adversely impacted its profit margins. Management’s responded by raising prices, but consumers have noticed. And its reputation as a cheap on-the-go food source is increasingly being questioned.

Throw in the added disruption from poor weather conditions, and the result is a significant slowdown in growth paired with profit warnings.

Room for optimism?

While the short-term outlook remains bleak, these companies aren’t sitting idle waiting for the tides to change.

WPP’s been investing heavily in its own AI tools as a new product offer for customers. And once the advertising landscape starts to heat back up, the business could be well-positioned to rebound during a cyclical recovery.

Meanwhile, Ultimate Products has launched a strategic review of its supply chain and manufacturing activities. Management’s seeking to identify inefficiencies, hopefully unveiling opportunities to improve profitability and offset the impact of a softer market.

As for Greggs, the company continues to innovate. New product offers are resonating well with customers, its loyalty programme’s proving popular, and a new wholesale partnership with Tesco has opened the door to a new revenue stream.

Which stock do I like?

Out of these three businesses, Greggs is the most promising, in my eyes. Growth in its latest results continues to be elusive. However, with operational improvements being rolled out, infrastructure investments proceeding as scheduled, and inflationary pressures subsiding, a steady recovery could already be underway.

The firm still has significant execution risk, especially as management targets a total of 3,000 locations across the UK. But in the long run, I think this FTSE stock still has plenty to offer. That’s why it’s already on my watchlist.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

