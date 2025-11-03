Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Historically, November tends to be a good month to buy stocks

Historically, November tends to be a good month to buy stocks

The last two months of the year tend to be a good time for share prices, but Stephen Wright has a different approach to finding stocks to buy.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors who believe in selling in May and going away tell the rest of us that November is a good month to buy stocks. And – in fairness – they have the weight of history on their side. 

My own view is that trying to work out the best time of year to buy shares is a bad plan. But I do think there are opportunities in the stock market that are worth considering right now.

Sell in May… and buy in November?

At the start of May, Fresnillo shares were trading at £10.02. Fast forward to today and the share price is £22.72 – 127% higher than it was six months ago. 

There aren’t many guarantees when it comes to the stock market. But one of the few things investors can count on is that it’s not better to buy things at higher prices than lower ones.

Fresnillo is the top-performing FTSE 100 stock of the last six months. The index as a whole, however, is up almost 17%, so share prices are generally higher now than they were then.

Investors who decided to stay in cash since May haven’t been able to make up that difference. And this shows why waiting for share prices to fall is a risky business.

A different strategy

That doesn’t mean investors should always be piling into stocks without regard for prices or fundamentals. Over the long term, that’s a risky business. 

The best strategy, in my view, involves buying shares on a regular basis and looking for the best opportunities at any particular time. And this can change from one month to another.

For example, Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stock has fared badly recently. But I think it might be a good time to look at buying shares in the company behind Cadbury, Oreos, and Toblerone.

The firm has been battling increased input costs in the form of cocoa and sugar prices and this is a key reason the stock has faltered. But there are signs that things are turning around. 

Commodity prices

Since the start of 2025, cocoa prices have fallen by 50% and sugar has reached its lowest level in five years. That should give Mondelēz a boost in terms of its future margins. 

Source: Trading Economics

This isn’t the only challenge facing the company – the rise of GLP-1 drugs is a potential threat to demand. And this is another reason the stock has underperformed over the last few years.

Mondelēz, however, has a strategy for dealing with this. Rather than changing recipes, it’s looking to reduce the size of its products to make them accessible to users of the drug.

The stock market seems suspicious, but with only 25% of the firm’s sales coming from the US, CEO Dirk van de Put thinks the likely hit to sales is around 1.5% by 2030. And that’s not a lot. 

Finding investment opportunities

I think there’s a good case to be made for Mondelēz as a stock to consider buying right now. But that has pretty much nothing to do with the fact it’s November. 

What it comes down to is the fact the company’s share price hasn’t really moved despite some big declines in its input costs. That’s why I think there’s a potential opportunity to check out.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Mondelez International. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 index stocks to consider in November!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 index stocks to buy this month? Royston Wild is confident these UK momentum shares…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price the FTSE 100’s worst value trap?

| Royston Wild

At first glance, Lloyds' share price looks like one of the FTSE's best bargains. But scratch a little deeper and…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever shares before the stock goes ex-dividend on Thursday?

| Stephen Wright

Is now a good time to look at Unilever shares? Stephen Wright takes a look at what investors need to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Prediction: I think this stock can rise 500% by 2035

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a stock that isn’t an AI company, a defence contractor, or a GLP-1 manufacturer could turn £10,000…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Up 90% in a year, can Tesla stock keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has soared over the past 12 months, despite an uneven sales performance. Our writer explains why he won't…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to aim for a £37,430 pension income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how investing less than £1,000 per month in a SIPP can compound to create a portfolio near…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Aston Martin isn’t the only UK stock I’m avoiding like the plague in November

| Paul Summers

Beautiful cars can't hide the fact that Aston Martin has been an awful investment for most people. Paul Summers also…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Here’s why the THG share price climbed 24% in October!

| Alan Oscroft

After a THG share price reversal in the past few months, is the growth story back on track for this…

Read more »