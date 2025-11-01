It’s not easy finding UK shares that could double in the next few years – but here’s one that Zaven Boyrazian has discovered that he thinks could pull it off.

Meet the dirt cheap UK share I’ve bought to try to double my money by 2030!

Even with UK shares reaching record highs in 2025, there continue to be phenomenal growth opportunities for intelligent investors who can spot hidden value. And one stock that I’ve got my eye on right now is Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO).

Why? Because if my hunch is correct, the stock could be set to double over the next five years!

Hidden growth potential

Melrose isn’t a household name. But in the inner sanctum of the aerospace sector, the company plays a pivotal role as a designer and manufacturer of aerospace components used by military and civil aircraft. In fact, its technology can be found on board close to 70% of all narrow-body and wide-body aircraft worldwide.

Historically, Melrose has had its hand in several cookie jars across the industrials and engineering sectors. However, following the decision to become an aerospace pureplay, management has been executing a complex restructuring plan that has created a lot of confusion surrounding its financials.

Non-cash charges, one-time expenses, impairments, and amortisations have all shrouded the bottom line with uncertainty. But now that the restructuring is almost complete, the picture is starting to become clearer. And what’s emerging is a lean enterprise with impressive profit margins and enormous free cash flow-generating capabilities.

In its latest results, revenues may have only climbed by a modest 6%. But underlying earnings were up 30% driven by impressive margin expansion across both its Engines and Structures segments. And with full-year free cash flow on track to exceed £100m by the end of 2025, the group’s financial outlook is improving.

Could the shares double in five years?

Management’s long-term guidance projects that by 2030, free cash flow will rise above £600m per year while underlying operating profits will surge to £1.2bn.

That’s double what analysts are expecting for 2025. And with the shares trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 16, the shares look rather cheap for a business sending its earnings through the roof.

So, will Melrose shares double by 2030? It’s impossible to know for certain, but the forecasts certainly suggest a strong possibility.

Of course, forecasts aren’t set in stone. And there’s no denying the significant risks the company faces.

The aerospace sector is notoriously cyclical. Demand for the group’s components is ultimately tied to air travel demand, airline profitability, and supply chain disruptions. As such, if market conditions deteriorate over the next five years, the firm could struggle to hit its profit goals.

Meanwhile, although Melrose is approaching the end of its restructuring process, there continues to be elevated execution risk. Poor decisions today may take time to materialise in the financials or operations, again preventing the business from reaching its full potential.

The bottom line

Despite the risks, I remain bullish on Melrose. The group’s long-term potential, combined with an attractive valuation, makes it an exciting investment opportunity in my eyes. That’s why I’ve already added this business to my portfolio. And yet, it’s not the only impressive growth stock I’ve got my eye on right now.