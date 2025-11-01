Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Meet the dirt cheap UK share I’ve bought to try to double my money by 2030!

Meet the dirt cheap UK share I’ve bought to try to double my money by 2030!

It’s not easy finding UK shares that could double in the next few years – but here’s one that Zaven Boyrazian has discovered that he thinks could pull it off.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even with UK shares reaching record highs in 2025, there continue to be phenomenal growth opportunities for intelligent investors who can spot hidden value. And one stock that I’ve got my eye on right now is Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO).

Why? Because if my hunch is correct, the stock could be set to double over the next five years!

Hidden growth potential

Melrose isn’t a household name. But in the inner sanctum of the aerospace sector, the company plays a pivotal role as a designer and manufacturer of aerospace components used by military and civil aircraft. In fact, its technology can be found on board close to 70% of all narrow-body and wide-body aircraft worldwide.

Historically, Melrose has had its hand in several cookie jars across the industrials and engineering sectors. However, following the decision to become an aerospace pureplay, management has been executing a complex restructuring plan that has created a lot of confusion surrounding its financials.

Non-cash charges, one-time expenses, impairments, and amortisations have all shrouded the bottom line with uncertainty. But now that the restructuring is almost complete, the picture is starting to become clearer. And what’s emerging is a lean enterprise with impressive profit margins and enormous free cash flow-generating capabilities.

In its latest results, revenues may have only climbed by a modest 6%. But underlying earnings were up 30% driven by impressive margin expansion across both its Engines and Structures segments. And with full-year free cash flow on track to exceed £100m by the end of 2025, the group’s financial outlook is improving.

Could the shares double in five years?

Management’s long-term guidance projects that by 2030, free cash flow will rise above £600m per year while underlying operating profits will surge to £1.2bn.

That’s double what analysts are expecting for 2025. And with the shares trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 16, the shares look rather cheap for a business sending its earnings through the roof.

So, will Melrose shares double by 2030? It’s impossible to know for certain, but the forecasts certainly suggest a strong possibility.

Of course, forecasts aren’t set in stone. And there’s no denying the significant risks the company faces.

The aerospace sector is notoriously cyclical. Demand for the group’s components is ultimately tied to air travel demand, airline profitability, and supply chain disruptions. As such, if market conditions deteriorate over the next five years, the firm could struggle to hit its profit goals.

Meanwhile, although Melrose is approaching the end of its restructuring process, there continues to be elevated execution risk. Poor decisions today may take time to materialise in the financials or operations, again preventing the business from reaching its full potential.

The bottom line

Despite the risks, I remain bullish on Melrose. The group’s long-term potential, combined with an attractive valuation, makes it an exciting investment opportunity in my eyes. That’s why I’ve already added this business to my portfolio. And yet, it’s not the only impressive growth stock I’ve got my eye on right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Up 50% in a week! This under-the-radar FTSE 250 stock is crushing the market

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers whether the spectacular rally of a recent FTSE 250 addition is sustainable – or if it will…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Why Alphabet stock went up this week (and why Meta shares did not)

| Stephen Wright

Alphabet shares reached an all-time high this week after the firm’s Q3 earnings. But the stock market isn’t always impressed…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I predict will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5 years

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500 may have dominated headlines, but this FTSE 100 stock could offer stronger potential in the next five…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 2,439 shares in this FTSE 250 passive income gem

| Andrew Mackie

A 7.1% dividend yield and the power of compounding – see how £5k in this FTSE 250 stock could grow…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the BAE share price?

| Paul Summers

The BAE Systems share price has had an uncharacteristically poor month. Paul Summers takes a closer look at what might…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why the P/E ratio of Tesla stock looks ridiculous

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock currently trades at an astronomical valuation. Our Foolish author explores the reason why and whether it's a good…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Could someone really generate a return of 8.1% from these 5 passive income shares?

| James Beard

James Beard considers what level of return could be achieved from a handful of the UK’s highest-yielding passive income shares.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Growth stocks: 1 I’m buying in November and 1 I’m staying well away from

| Stephen Wright

For investors looking for growth stocks, artificial intelligence can be a threat as well as an opportunity. Stephen Wright outlines…

Read more »