£20,000 of Legal & General shares can net me a £1,780 passive income!

With a dividend yield of almost 9%, Legal & General has the highest payout in the FTSE 100. So is it a no-brainer passive income stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares are one of the hottest passive income stocks in the FTSE 100 right now. The insurance giant’s taken the lead with the highest dividend yield in the UK’s flagship index at a staggering 8.9%.

By comparison, the average currently sits closer to 3.1%. And in terms of income, that’s the difference between earning £1,780 and just £620 a year from a £20,000 initial investment.

However, as experienced income investors know, a high yield isn’t always a good thing. That’s because the higher the payout, the greater the chance of a dividend cut.

But could Legal & General be a rare and lucrative exception?

Investigating the 8.9% yield

Over the last 15 years, Legal & General shares have proven to be a strong investment. While the share price since October 2010 has only risen by around 138%, those who reinvested dividends along the way have gone on to earn an impressive 517% total return.

That’s the equivalent of a 12.9% annualised return, with dividends growing by a similar amount each year. In fact, ignoring 2020, where payouts remained flat, Legal & General has increased dividends every year since 2009.

Needless to say, that’s an impressive track record. And looking at the latest analyst forecasts, this hot streak could continue. Analysts are projecting 2025 full-year dividends to land at 21.79p, and then rise again to 22.23p in 2026. For reference, the payout in 2024 was 21.36p.

Digging deeper, this bullish sentiment appears to be driven by a combination of factors, including:

Strong earnings growth – core operating profits across the first half of 2025 grew 6% to £859m

Rising assets – workplace assets under administration jumped 7% to £101bn

Strategic momentum – management’s selling its non-core US protection business while securing a new partnership with Blackstone to pursue new growth opportunities within the annuities and asset management markets

So far, it sounds like the passive income from Legal & General’s a sure thing. So why aren’t more investors capitalising on its index-leading dividend yield?

The elephant in the room

Operationally speaking, Legal & General appears to be in a strong position. But what investors are rightfully concerned about is the firm’s exposure to the UK gilt market.

A large chunk of profits is currently coming from the pension risk transfer market. But pension products can carry a lot of risk. So to hedge against this, Legal & General use UK gilts as a key pillar in its risk management strategy.

The problem is, if gilt yields suddenly rise, then this risk management strategy can backfire, triggering margin calls, putting pressure on the group’s solvency, and forcing asset sales at distressed prices.

With the UK government currently running a substantial fiscal deficit, a breach of its self-imposed fiscal rules could trigger a surge in gilt yields, starting a cascading effect that might decimate Legal & General’s profit margins. And with the Autumn Budget only a few short weeks away, investors are understandably on edge for the potential volatility that might be just around the corner.

With that in mind, I’m not rushing to buy Legal & General shares right now, even with the promise of impressive passive income. Instead, I’m looking elsewhere for lucrative investment opportunities.