Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 of Legal & General shares can net me a £1,780 passive income!

£20,000 of Legal & General shares can net me a £1,780 passive income!

With a dividend yield of almost 9%, Legal & General has the highest payout in the FTSE 100. So is it a no-brainer passive income stock?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares are one of the hottest passive income stocks in the FTSE 100 right now. The insurance giant’s taken the lead with the highest dividend yield in the UK’s flagship index at a staggering 8.9%.

By comparison, the average currently sits closer to 3.1%. And in terms of income, that’s the difference between earning £1,780 and just £620 a year from a £20,000 initial investment.

However, as experienced income investors know, a high yield isn’t always a good thing. That’s because the higher the payout, the greater the chance of a dividend cut.

But could Legal & General be a rare and lucrative exception?

Investigating the 8.9% yield

Over the last 15 years, Legal & General shares have proven to be a strong investment. While the share price since October 2010 has only risen by around 138%, those who reinvested dividends along the way have gone on to earn an impressive 517% total return.

That’s the equivalent of a 12.9% annualised return, with dividends growing by a similar amount each year. In fact, ignoring 2020, where payouts remained flat, Legal & General has increased dividends every year since 2009.

Needless to say, that’s an impressive track record. And looking at the latest analyst forecasts, this hot streak could continue. Analysts are projecting 2025 full-year dividends to land at 21.79p, and then rise again to 22.23p in 2026. For reference, the payout in 2024 was 21.36p.

Digging deeper, this bullish sentiment appears to be driven by a combination of factors, including:

  • Strong earnings growth – core operating profits across the first half of 2025 grew 6% to £859m
  • Rising assets – workplace assets under administration jumped 7% to £101bn
  • Strategic momentum – management’s selling its non-core US protection business while securing a new partnership with Blackstone to pursue new growth opportunities within the annuities and asset management markets

So far, it sounds like the passive income from Legal & General’s a sure thing. So why aren’t more investors capitalising on its index-leading dividend yield?

The elephant in the room

Operationally speaking, Legal & General appears to be in a strong position. But what investors are rightfully concerned about is the firm’s exposure to the UK gilt market.

A large chunk of profits is currently coming from the pension risk transfer market. But pension products can carry a lot of risk. So to hedge against this, Legal & General use UK gilts as a key pillar in its risk management strategy.

The problem is, if gilt yields suddenly rise, then this risk management strategy can backfire, triggering margin calls, putting pressure on the group’s solvency, and forcing asset sales at distressed prices.

With the UK government currently running a substantial fiscal deficit, a breach of its self-imposed fiscal rules could trigger a surge in gilt yields, starting a cascading effect that might decimate Legal & General’s profit margins. And with the Autumn Budget only a few short weeks away, investors are understandably on edge for the potential volatility that might be just around the corner.

With that in mind, I’m not rushing to buy Legal & General shares right now, even with the promise of impressive passive income. Instead, I’m looking elsewhere for lucrative investment opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Why Alphabet stock went up this week (and why Meta shares did not)

| Stephen Wright

Alphabet shares reached an all-time high this week after the firm’s Q3 earnings. But the stock market isn’t always impressed…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I predict will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5 years

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500 may have dominated headlines, but this FTSE 100 stock could offer stronger potential in the next five…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 2,439 shares in this FTSE 250 passive income gem

| Andrew Mackie

A 7.1% dividend yield and the power of compounding – see how £5k in this FTSE 250 stock could grow…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the BAE share price?

| Paul Summers

The BAE Systems share price has had an uncharacteristically poor month. Paul Summers takes a closer look at what might…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why the P/E ratio of Tesla stock looks ridiculous

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock currently trades at an astronomical valuation. Our Foolish author explores the reason why and whether it's a good…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Could someone really generate a return of 8.1% from these 5 passive income shares?

| James Beard

James Beard considers what level of return could be achieved from a handful of the UK’s highest-yielding passive income shares.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Growth stocks: 1 I’m buying in November and 1 I’m staying well away from

| Stephen Wright

For investors looking for growth stocks, artificial intelligence can be a threat as well as an opportunity. Stephen Wright outlines…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

What’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares in 2026 and beyond

| Mark Hartley

With dividends recently reintroduced, Mark Hartley takes a look at what income investors can expect from Rolls-Royce shares over the…

Read more »