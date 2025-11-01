Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 100 share I predict will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5 years

1 FTSE 100 share I predict will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5 years

The S&P 500 may have dominated headlines, but this FTSE 100 stock could offer stronger potential in the next five years, our writer believes.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Global stock markets sure have enjoyed a strong run over the past five years, with the S&P 500 up roughly 110%. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 has risen approximately 75%.

However, with valuations in many US growth stocks now looking very stretched, market watchers are voicing concerns about a potential correction. So it’s not unrealistic to expect the next five years might bring more modest returns.

With the FTSE 100 less dominated by high-flying growth companies, I’m thinking it may be smart to consider opportunities closer to home. 

One I find particularly compelling is London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

An under-the-radar AI play

The company that runs the London Stock Exchange (LSE) may not sound like a typical AI tech giant, but it’s quietly building some of the most significant AI-enhanced data and analytics tools in the UK.

This is done via its Data & Analytics division (formerly Refinitiv), which provides critical market data infrastructure globally. Recently, it announced a collaboration with Anthropic to make its licensed financial data accessible via its Claude AI platform. 

It’s also deepened its strategic partnership with Microsoft, enabling data from the LSE to integrate with Microsoft Copilot and Azure workflow tools.

Financial performance

The business is currently emerging from a dip, having reported organic earnings growth of 7.8% in Q1 2025. And it seems all its divisions have benefitted, including Markets, up 10.7% and Risk Intelligence, up 10.7%.

Meanwhile, the company executed £245m of its £500m share buybacks by April and reaffirmed guidance for 2025.

Earnings forecasts suggest about 17% annual growth over the next three years, while 16 out of 19 analysts give the stock a Strong Buy rating. With the shares recovering from lows near £81 and already trading around £97, I think it’s a stock worth considering before it takes off.

What are some risks?

Even though the group offers promising exposure to data and AI-driven growth, there are risks worth weighing. Its transformation from exchange operator to data & analytics business involves substantial investment, and any misstep could hurt profitability

In addition, one of its smaller equity investments, PrimaryBid, was written down by 87% in value in 2025. 

Regulatory changes, data-licensing disputes or slower-than-expected AI adoption could all derail the thesis.

My verdict

With diversified services in market infrastructure and a strategic focus on global data and analytics, London Stock Exchange Group appears well-positioned for growth and recurring revenue.

While past performance isn’t a guarantee of future results, its recent performance has outpaced many peers and the underlying business appears robust. That said, any investor should keep a close eye on how well its AI-driven data strategy executes and whether the company maintains margin expansion. 

Taking all this, I think it’s worth considering as a strong contender to outperform the S&P 500 over the next five years.

But it’s by no means the only contender. RELX, the global information and analytics group, is similarly compelling. It operates a diversified subscription business in scientific, legal and risk information that tends to be less cyclical than pure tech.

Another option is Sage Group, the UK-based software company specialising in accounting and business management solutions. It’s a great option for investors hoping to exploit growing demand for digital transformation, cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in RELX. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft, RELX, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

After soaring 282% is this blue-chip the best share to consider buying if markets crash in November?

| Harvey Jones

We didn't get a stock market crash in October, but November could still be be volatile. Harvey Jones asks if…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 growth stock soared 75% in October! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock may offer investors a thrilling opportunity in AI after it skyrocketed last month. Harvey Jones wonders whether…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares doubled my money in 2 years – should I double down and buy more in November?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled with the brilliant performance of his Lloyds shares, and loves the dividends too. Now he's wondering…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar dividend growth stock to consider buying for passive income

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers looks beyond the usual suspects and zooms in on a FTSE 250 stock providing a great passive income…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Already down 40%, holders of Greggs shares won’t want to see this news

| Paul Summers

Once-loved Greggs shares have been hammered by the market. And Paul Summers has found something to suggest this might just…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Buying 777 Legal & General shares now returns passive income of…

| John Fieldsend

A dividend yield above 8% is sometimes an ominous warning sign. Not so with Legal & General shares argues our…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Up 50% in a week! This under-the-radar FTSE 250 stock is crushing the market

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers whether the spectacular rally of a recent FTSE 250 addition is sustainable – or if it will…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Why Alphabet stock went up this week (and why Meta shares did not)

| Stephen Wright

Alphabet shares reached an all-time high this week after the firm’s Q3 earnings. But the stock market isn’t always impressed…

Read more »