Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 UK stock to consider buying under 400p

1 UK stock to consider buying under 400p

The FTSE 100 may be moving higher, but some sectors remain out of favour with UK stock investors, offering timely wealth-building opportunities.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the FTSE 100 at a record high, it’s become a bit trickier to spot undervalued UK stocks. Therefore, it might be a good idea to look at unloved sectors, as many shares in these will be down by default. Babies being thrown out with the bath water, as it were.

Some unloved areas right now include renewable energy, small-caps, REITs, housebuilders, and retail stocks. There will undoubtedly be lucrative opportunities hiding in plain sight in these spaces.

For me though, one sector that looks undervalued from a long-term perspective is healthcare. This area’s been shunned for some time, due to uncertainty around tariffs on pharmaceutical imports into the US, as well as moves by President Trump to lower drug prices.

Consequently, valuations of big pharma firms are very low compared to historic norms. And I think this area could be a fruitful hunting ground for long-term investors.

A UK trust

Rather than picking individual healthcare stocks though, I think a smarter (and safer) way to consider investing would be through an investment trust or exchange-traded fund (ETF).

One I like is Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (LSE:PCGH). Established in 2007, this trust invests in what it sees as the best opportunities globally, across all healthcare subsectors. These range from innovative small-cap biotech stocks to global pharma giants.

The top two stocks are Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca, which are respectively enjoying solid growth from weight-loss drugs (particularly Mounjaro) and innovative cancer treatments. Both are world-class companies with strong long-term growth prospects.

Beyond pharma, the trust also has a lot of exposure to businesses supplying healthcare equipment and life sciences tools. Top names here include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intuitive Surgical, and insulin delivery innovator Insulet.

While the sector’s struggled in recent years, Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s done better. Over the last three years, it’s up about 23% to 390p, easily outperforming the wider healthcare market.

Uncertainty persists

As mentioned, there’s still uncertainty around tariffs in the US, though many large companies have announced significant investments in US manufacturing capacity in recent months.

As for US drug prices, this issue remains a risk because the details are still being ironed out. Reforms could result in lower profits for some drugmakers.

The pace of innovation in healthcare continues to accelerate, not just in respect of novel therapies, but also new devices are opening up new markets and technological advances are increasing efficiency… with valuations attractive, it is not unreasonable for healthcare investors to look ahead with a high degree of optimism.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust.

Taking a longer-term view, I’m bullish on this sector for two reasons. First, the global population’s living longer. So this ageing factor should naturally drive more demand for healthcare provision.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly. As the technology improves, it has the ability to massively accelerate and improve the drug-discovery process, potentially fattening profit margins across the whole industry.

Indeed, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly said he thinks AI’s biggest impact will be in healthcare and drug discovery. Given his incredible record for envisioning future trends, I wouldn’t bet against this.

For investors, the good news is that none of this potential’s priced in today. Therefore, I reckon this UK healthcare trust’s worth examining.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, Intuitive Surgical, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Intuitive Surgical, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Amazon stock’s huge 12% jump is excellent news for these FTSE 100 shares

| Ben McPoland

For investors wanting technology exposure at a discount, these high-quality FTSE shares are well worth digging into right now.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is this penny share deep value hiding in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has sold this penny year at a profit this year, before buying it again -- and is now…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

7%+ yields: 3 FTSE dividend shares to consider this November

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses a trio of FTSE shares with juicy yields above 7% and well-known, long-established businesses.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 smash through 10,000 points by Christmas?

| Alan Oscroft

Which stocks might help push the FTSE 100 to a new all-time record in time for the holiday season? Let's…

Read more »

A picture of a house decorated on the day of Halloween.
Investing Articles

Here’s how an ISA worth £20k today could generate £1,600 in passive income by next Halloween!

| Christopher Ruane

A simple income-focused strategy can turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine! Christopher Ruane explains how.

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to target £1,500 in monthly second income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers explores how much cash it takes to earn a tax-free second income of £1,500 in 2025. He also…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy this November? Here’s why I’m still looking for UK bargains!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares his take on why, as the FTSE 100 goes from strength to strength, he's still actively hunting…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

2 shares to consider for a SIPP this November

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks forward to the coming month and highlights a couple of UK shares he thinks SIPP investors should…

Read more »