Meta’s share price is falling as investors are becoming wary of its huge AI spending. But could this be the early signs of a stock market crash?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Is the Meta share price falling on Q3 earnings the start of a stock market crash?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

After missing Q3 earnings forecasts on Wednesday (29 October), Meta (NASDAQ:META) is seeing its share price fall. But the entire stock market might also have reason to be nervous.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told analysts that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) investments are likely to work. Investors however, don’t seem to be entirely convinced.

Earnings results

Meta’s revenues for Q3 came in at $51.2bn – 26% higher than a year ago – but earnings per share crashed 82% to $1.05. That’s obviously well short of what analysts were expecting.

One reason for this is a one-off tax cost coming from the One Big Beautiful Bill. But given that this isn’t an ongoing expense, it’s probably not a huge concern for investors.

The bigger issue is the company’s AI costs. These more than doubled in Q3 compared to the previous year – significantly outpacing revenue growth – and this looks set to continue.

Meta’s betting on superintelligence (the point where machine thinking surpasses humans). But it’s a lot of cash up front for uncertain future returns and that’s a major risk.

AI investing

Investors have started to wonder whether AI stocks are in a bubble. And a big question is whether the cash Meta and others are investing is ultimately going to be worth it.

According to Zuckerberg, it’s almost certain it will be. The worst-case scenario, according to the Meta CEO, is that the company takes time to grow into its additional capacity.

In Zuckerberg’s view, the bigger risk is not being prepared. The question isn’t whether the firm will need the infrastructure it’s been building, it’s when and it can’t afford to be late.

That might be right, but investors don’t seem to be buying it. And if that sentiment shifts across to the wider stock market, things could get interesting pretty quickly.

Stock market

Defence stocks and shares in GLP-1 companies have done very well over the last 12 months. But the stock market as a whole has become increasingly concentrated around AI.

That means there’s a lot hanging on the growth of the industry. And realistically, this depends on the likes of Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft continuing to spend heavily.

If these firms decide to try and do more with less, or there isn’t enough growth in the economy to justify the spend, things could unravel dramatically. And this is something to be aware of.

Zuckerberg thinks the chances of this are close to zero. But I’m not convinced and investors are clearly starting to show signs of nervousness at the scale of the outlay.

Have we been here before?

Meta’s Reality Labs project continues to burn through cash and this means its AI investments have to be considered a speculative risk. But I actually think the company’s less vulnerable than the wider stock market.

The core advertising business continues to put up impressive growth numbers. So I think it’s a good stock to consider for investors looking to boost their AI exposure.

With the market as a whole though, I’m not so sure. If AI growth falters, I’m not convinced there’s enough growth elsewhere to prevent a crash.