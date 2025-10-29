Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Late to investing? I’m not relying on Aston Martin shares to beat the market

Late to investing? I’m not relying on Aston Martin shares to beat the market

Dr James Fox once believed Aston Martin shares would recover, but now he’s not so sure. Instead, he thinks investors should focus on the data.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’d love to say that Aston Martin (LSE:AML) shares look poised to beat the market, but the data simply doesn’t tell us that. The stock’s down 84% over five years and 39% over one year. But this isn’t a sign of value. It’s just a reflection on the market’s perception of this elite British car maker.

Now, I’m a huge fan of the brand. And I’d love to see the company reach some form of sustainability. It could happen, of course. However, the market’s been waiting for years to see this iconic company turn its fortunes around.

Aston Martin’s net debt now exceeds its market cap. In fact, it’s almost double at £1.25bn vs £653m. And with the company continuing to register annual losses, there doesn’t appear to be much hope, in the short term at least, that this heavily indebted position will meaningfully improved.

Persistent negative cash flow and rising financing costs suggest that debt reduction remains unlikely without a significant turnaround in operating performance or an injection of fresh capital.

So if you’re late to investing, I wouldn’t suggest thinking about Aston Martin shares to help you beat the market. It’s something I’ve considered, but it’s not for me.

Instead, investors may be better off putting their money into stocks where the data is simply stronger.

Data-driven approach

Personally, I can’t see many stocks in the automotive sector I’d buy today. However, here’s an example of a stock I think investors should consider because the data is strong.

That stock is Jet2 (LSE:JET2) and there are several reasons for this, starting with the balance sheet. Including customer deposits, Jet2 has a net cash position around £2.1bn.

That’s a huge figure when we consider that the company’s market-cap’s just £2.6bn. It implies an enterprise value of just £500m, which is only a fraction more than the company’s projected net income for the coming year.

As such, the net-cash adjusted metrics look incredibly strong. It currently trades around 0.65 times enterprise value-to-EBITDA. Its peers trade between 1.7 times and 3.9 times.

The risks? Well, its profitability margins are thinner than some of its peers. Typically, lower-cost airlines have lower operating margins — Jet2 (6.2%), easyJet (6.3%) TUI (3.2%). This means changing economic conditions can impact earnings more quickly than other parts of the market. Ryanair breaks the trend at 11.2%.

There’s hope that Jet2 can become more efficient at turning revenues in profits however. The company’s investing in a major fleet overhaul as its aircraft are typically a little older than its peer group.

But it’s now investing in a single Airbus platform, delivering huge fuel efficiency gains and I’d imagine additional logistical and MRO improvements.

So late-to-the-market investors, or just anyone with a real desire to potentially beat the market, I suggest considering Jet2 shares, not Aston Martin.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

5 world-class dividend shares to consider for retirement, as picked by ‘experts’

| Mark Hartley

Planning for retirement is stressful enough without having to worry about income, so I trust the experts when it comes…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying FTSE 100 shares over US growth stocks in 2026

| Mark Hartley

With US growth stocks hitting record highs and risks mounting, Mark Hartley explains why FTSE 100 defensive shares could offer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 50%! Thank goodness I didn’t invest £10k in this UK share 5 years ago – but should I buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones makes a return visit to a UK share he almost bought five years ago... and is relieved he…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Up 50% in 2025, this ‘dull’ FTSE 100 share is beating Tesla stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While Tesla is the #1 meme stock among many global investors, returns have cooled over the last five years. Even…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Will Rachel Reeves crash the Lloyds share price on 26 November?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Lloyds share price has had a fantastic run since 2020, soaring by 213% over five years. However, there may…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

Down 8%, are FTSE 100 investors overlooking Auto Trader?

| Dr. James Fox

Auto Trader's potentially one of the highest quality investments on the FTSE 100, offering top-tier margins and a strong balance…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks have never been higher. But are they now too expensive?

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 members are smashing the index this year. Paul Summers looks at one of his favourites and asks…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Investing just £99 a week in the stock market could build a £53,137 passive income 

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how modest sums of money invested regularly into the stock market could turn a portfolio into a…

Read more »