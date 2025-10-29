Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT where the Rolls-Royce share price will be this time next year!

I asked ChatGPT where the Rolls-Royce share price will be this time next year!

Increasingly sophisticated ways to search large amounts of data will always be welcome. But can AI help with the Rolls-Royce share price?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) share price has doubled in 2025, up around 1,500% over five years.

But long-term opportunities are very hard to put numbers on. I’m really torn between expecting further gains and fearing a potential correction.

Let’s ask ChatGPT, and see where it pitches the price a year from now. And, as our school exams used to remind us, it’ll get extra marks for explaining its reasoning.

I’ve already done some research into analyst forecasts and price targets for Rolls. And I see a target price range from 790p up to 1,440p. From the 1,152p at the time of writing, that could mean anything from a 31% fall to a 25% rise.

That’s a wide range, and I wonder if a bit of AI smart might narrow it down. Or, at least offer some support for the future of one of the FTSE 100‘s top growth stocks.

Here’s what it said

I asked ChatGPT the simple question: “Where will the Rolls-Royce share price be this time next year?

And it’s clearly been searching the same sources I have, reporting “high scenarios as high as 1,440p and low scenarios around 790p“.

As a summary, I got the suggestion that “a reasonable midpoint target might be somewhere in the 1,200-1,300p range after 12 months“.

That doesn’t really seem like much more than sticking a pin around the middle. And maybe weighting the suggestion towards more recent, higher, targets? A cynic might suggest AI models are trained towards the optimistic side.

In reality, they have no way to analyse what brokers are saying — as all they have to go on is those analysts’ words by themselves, with none of the underlying thinking.

Driving factors

What about the ‘explaining its reasoning’ bit?

I got little more than obvious banalities. Major contract wins and strong cash flow could drive the price up. And travel slowdown and order cuts could harm it. Who’d have thought? No bonus points.

I’ve tried using ChatGPT as a tool to summarise data on a number of stocks, and the results have been hit and miss. And largely a miss when it comes to Rolls-Royce.

I hoped it might uncover analysts’ thoughts on nuclear power. After all, a fair bit of the share price valuation is based on prospects for the company’s small modular reactors (SMRs). But it doesn’t look like it’s been trained on any of that yet.

Is AI any use?

I’ll continue to use AI tools like ChatGPT when I want a quick overview of what the market is saying about a stock. And that can be especially useful when it’s one I really don’t know much about yet. But I will always check myself before relying on what it says.

Large language models are what they are — the next step in searching and summarising large amounts of data. Used for that, I do find value. They can search lots of sources way quicker than I can. We just need to know the limits.

As for Rolls-Royce, I think investors who have a good feel for where future technology might go could do well to consider it, even after such big gains. But that rules me out, and I’ll stick to what I understand.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up to 79% returns! Analysts say these are some of the cheapest UK shares

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some of the UK shares that analysts believe are the most undervalued.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT how much Tesla stock could be worth in 1 year! Here’s what it said…

| Dr. James Fox

A little over six months ago, Commerce Secretary Harold Lutnick said that Tesla stock would never be as cheap again.…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

S&P 500: is it really different this time?

| Christopher Ruane

The S&P has roared to a new all-time high -- along with a host of other indexes. This is reminiscent…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Does investing in the FTSE 100 today risk paying too much?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high today. Christopher Ruane ponders what that may mean when hunting for blue-chip…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Can anything save the Diageo share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diageo share price has bombed over the past five years, while the FTSE 100 has soared. Could it now…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Check out the Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems share price forecasts – I can see 1 clear winner

| Harvey Jones

Defence stocks are in demand, and that's given the BAE Systems share price a huge push, along with Rolls-Royce and…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Meet the skyrocketing FTSE 250 stock that is crushing Rolls-Royce and Nvidia 

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has surged nearly 50% in just over a week and 200% in 12 months, wiping the…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Is the Amazon share price a good indicator of what AI could mean for other stocks?

| Christopher Ruane

The Amazon share price has done brilliantly over the long term. But its recent performance lags AI stars -- yet…

Read more »