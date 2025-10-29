Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT where Lloyds shares will be this time next year!

I asked ChatGPT where Lloyds shares will be this time next year!

AI tools are giving us ever quicker access to data in increasingly organised ways. How best to use them? I tried it out on Lloyds shares.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares have climbed 60% in 2025. And they’re up more than 200% over five years. That’s a cracking performance. And forecasts for the next few years are upbeat.

I see reasons why City experts have a firm Buy consensus on Lloyds shares at the moment. But I now want to know what AI large language models have to say about the future.

Asking AI

I asked ChatGPT: “Where will Lloyds shares be this time next year?” And the answer definitely gives me some insight into the usefulness of AI for investors.

ChatGPT offered me its ‘reasoned estimate.’ Though, of course, it’s more repackaging what others have said than doing any actual reasoning.

It suggested “a reasonable ballpark for the share price in 12 months might be 90 to 100p, assuming things go moderately well (no major shocks, decent earnings, modest growth)“.

It then suggested “if there’s a negative surprise (e.g., large new loss provisions or weaker UK economy), it could fall below 75p“, but that “if things go very well it might approach or slightly exceed 105p“.

ChatGPT offered to dig deeper, but that’s all I really want for now.

Fact check

It’s not far off analyst forecasts I can find myself, which range from 53p to 110p — but with the commentary thrown in.

The average of 93p is nicely in the AI ballpark of 90-100p. The main difference is that lowball 53p pick. But it’s one of the oldest out there, and it might just be overdue for an update.

It’s good that ChatGPT picked up on sources that highlighted the same two risks I’ve been watching. The recent car loan ruling was nowhere near as bad as it could have been. But the final cost is still unknown, and it could weigh on Lloyds shares until it’s all settled.

I also think the economy is a risk even if it goes well. That’s because we could see lower interest rates eating into Lloyds’ lending margins.

Valuation

How might all this affect the Lloyds valuation by the end of 2026?

If AI forecasts are right, the 90-100p mid-range would put the Lloyds 2026 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio somewhere between 9.5 and 10.6. The conservative 75p low-end would put the P/E at only 8. And that top-end 105p would mean a potential multiple of 11.2.

Does that seem about right to me? Yes, I think it sounds like attractive — if not screaming cheap — value.

How to use AI

AI models can’t tell us whether we should buy or sell. And they really can’t do any actual reasoning for themselves – so don’t be fooled! But they can search and organise data a lot quicker than I can. And from what I’m seeing, I have a reasonable hope of useful summarising.

That might not sound like much of a time saver if we then have to check everything ChatGPT has to say — and we certainly do need to check!

But my plan is to used AI to do a quick first pass when I’m considering investment alternatives, to get a market overview. That should free up time to check out the resulting shortlist more carefully.

And Lloyds? It’s still a Hold for me, with a top-up still a possibility.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up to 79% returns! Analysts say these are some of the cheapest UK shares

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some of the UK shares that analysts believe are the most undervalued.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT how much Tesla stock could be worth in 1 year! Here’s what it said…

| Dr. James Fox

A little over six months ago, Commerce Secretary Harold Lutnick said that Tesla stock would never be as cheap again.…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

S&P 500: is it really different this time?

| Christopher Ruane

The S&P has roared to a new all-time high -- along with a host of other indexes. This is reminiscent…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Does investing in the FTSE 100 today risk paying too much?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high today. Christopher Ruane ponders what that may mean when hunting for blue-chip…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Can anything save the Diageo share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diageo share price has bombed over the past five years, while the FTSE 100 has soared. Could it now…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Check out the Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems share price forecasts – I can see 1 clear winner

| Harvey Jones

Defence stocks are in demand, and that's given the BAE Systems share price a huge push, along with Rolls-Royce and…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Meet the skyrocketing FTSE 250 stock that is crushing Rolls-Royce and Nvidia 

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has surged nearly 50% in just over a week and 200% in 12 months, wiping the…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Is the Amazon share price a good indicator of what AI could mean for other stocks?

| Christopher Ruane

The Amazon share price has done brilliantly over the long term. But its recent performance lags AI stars -- yet…

Read more »