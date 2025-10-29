Member Login
Everybody's talking about a stock market crash – here's what I'm doing

Everybody’s talking about a stock market crash – here’s what I’m doing

Investors have shrugged off warnings of a stock market crash, as global indexes repeatedly hit record highs. So why is Harvey Jones buying shares?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The chatter about a stock market crash has been deafening. A host of experts have been warning about ‘a big one’ — potentially the worst since the financial crisis or the dotcom crash of 2000.

This happens every October. It’s a volatile time, and both the Wall Street crash of 1929 and Black Monday in 1987 hit this month. Yet as I’m writing (29 October), the FTSE 100‘s just hit another all-time high, as the S&P 500 did yesterday. Japan’s flying too, while emerging markets are enjoying their best run in 15 years.

The FTSE 100 is flying

Many are still worried by the potential bubble in artificial intelligence (AI), with Microsoft and Apple now joining the $4trn market-cap club and Nvidia charging towards $5trn. Rapid growth among these giants only fuels today’s nervousness, but I don’t think it matches the speculative chaos of the late 1990s.

The dotcom parallels are tempting, but they’re overblown. Back then, start-ups thrived on borrowed cash and hope. Today’s AI hyperscalers such as Meta, Amazon and Alphabet are established businesses generating vast profits. There are questions over whether they’ll get a return on their $400bn a year investment and the trend towards cross-holdings, but the potential’s also huge.

I was a little shaken by the bubble talk and sold a fifth of my S&P 500 tracker a month ago. Big mistake. At The Motley Fool, we argue against timing markets. Just accept the volatility, and stay invested for the longer run. On the plus side, I now have some cash at my disposal, and I’m looking to load up on individual FTSE 100 stocks (I’m mostly done with boring old trackers anyway).

HSBC shares look good value

HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) leaps out at me. Its shares have had a stellar run, up 52% over the past year and 230% over five years. Yet they still look good value with a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 11. That’s well below the FTSE 100 average of 18.

Yesterday (28 October), it reported that Q3 pre-tax profits fell 14% to $7.3bn, hit by a $1.1bn legal charge, but grew 3% after “excluding notable items”.

The bank’s pausing some share buybacks for three quarters to rebuild capital, which is a shame. Yet it still has a trailing yield of 4.8%, and that’s forecast to hit 5.2% next year. Given the bank’s China focus, HSBC may get a further boost if Washington and Beijing strike a trade deal. Investors might consider buying, provided they take a long-term view and can look past short-term volatility.

Level-headed investing

Investors really need to tune out all the noise about a potential stock market crash. AI’s such a radical innovation, we’ve no idea what it will do in practice. Yes, a sell-off’s possible, but we don’t know when it will come, or what the impact will be.

History shows that with a long-term view, equities beat almost every other asset class, and it’s best to simply stay invested rather than jump in and out depending on what’s in the news.

No more selling for me. I’m only buying now. There are just too many FTSE 100 opportunities to ignore.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, HSBC Holdings, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

