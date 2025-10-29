Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Does investing in the FTSE 100 today risk paying too much?

Does investing in the FTSE 100 today risk paying too much?

The FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high today. Christopher Ruane ponders what that may mean when hunting for blue-chip bargains.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What does an all-time high signal about a stock market index? Some investors may be asking themselves that, as the FTSE 100 today (29 October) hit a new all-time high.

On one hand, it might be a sign of strong performance, suggesting that FTSE 100 shares could potentially keep riding high.

But on the other hand, there could be a risk that a new all-time record is a warning signal that an increasingly frothy market is getting overvalued.

Thinking about value in the most helpful way

In one sense, it might not matter.

After all, a stock market index can move around – sometimes dramatically – but over enough time, fundamentals tend to prevail.

So, even if someone did put money into the FTSE 100 today and it then fell, if the investor’s long-term confidence in the index was justified such a fall may not make much difference to them. After all, share prices are only an indicator of what a share can be sold (or bought) for: there is no obligation to act on them.

But there is another sense in which I think the price of the FTSE 100 may not matter to an investor like me.

Rather than buying the index overall, I prefer to buy individual shares within it. No matter how well or badly the overall index may be doing at any given point in time, there will likely be some member shares that are overpriced and others that potentially offer long-term value.

Hunting for bargains

So, rather than fretting about what the FTSE 100 is doing today or this week or even this year, I continue to hunt for individual shares in it that may offer value over the long run.

For example, one defensive share some investors may eye if they think a record-setting index level suggests market froth is utility network provider National Grid (LSE: NG).

Demand for moving power around from where it is produced to where it is stored or used is high – and I think it is likely to remain that way.

National Grid also benefits from regulated pricing. Combined with its aim of growing the dividend per share in line with a leading inflation measure, its defensive appeal is understandable to me.

But the company is heavily indebted. Maintaining its network will require heavy ongoing capital expenditure.

Over time, to keep raising its dividend it may need to dilute shareholders by selling more shares and cutting its dividend per share, as it did this year. I will not touch the share with a bargepole.

One possibly undervalued share

By contrast, one FTSE 100 share I think may possibly offer good value today from the perspective of a long-term investor is JD Sports (LSE: JD). Indeed, I see it as a share investors should consider.

The JD Sports share price chart of recent years is not a thing of beauty.

Multiple profit warnings have dented investor confidence and I see a risk that demand for pricy shoes and sportswear could suffer amid ongoing economic weakness in many markets.

Still, the company is massively profitable, has a powerful brand, and has established a cult-like following among some customers across many markets globally.

Its current share price looks cheap to me when considering the long-term potential of such a business.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up to 79% returns! Analysts say these are some of the cheapest UK shares

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some of the UK shares that analysts believe are the most undervalued.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT how much Tesla stock could be worth in 1 year! Here’s what it said…

| Dr. James Fox

A little over six months ago, Commerce Secretary Harold Lutnick said that Tesla stock would never be as cheap again.…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

S&P 500: is it really different this time?

| Christopher Ruane

The S&P has roared to a new all-time high -- along with a host of other indexes. This is reminiscent…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Can anything save the Diageo share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diageo share price has bombed over the past five years, while the FTSE 100 has soared. Could it now…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Check out the Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems share price forecasts – I can see 1 clear winner

| Harvey Jones

Defence stocks are in demand, and that's given the BAE Systems share price a huge push, along with Rolls-Royce and…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Meet the skyrocketing FTSE 250 stock that is crushing Rolls-Royce and Nvidia 

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has surged nearly 50% in just over a week and 200% in 12 months, wiping the…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Is the Amazon share price a good indicator of what AI could mean for other stocks?

| Christopher Ruane

The Amazon share price has done brilliantly over the long term. But its recent performance lags AI stars -- yet…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

3 strategies to target passive income in an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Spare £20k in an ISA? Our writer outlines three strategies that could be pursued to target passive income, either now…

Read more »