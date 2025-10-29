Member Login
5 world-class dividend shares to consider for retirement, as picked by 'experts'

5 world-class dividend shares to consider for retirement, as picked by ‘experts’

Planning for retirement is stressful enough without having to worry about income, so I trust the experts when it comes to picking reliable dividend shares.

Mark Hartley
Dividend shares have long been prized by investors looking for stable, predictable income — especially in retirement. They’re popular for their regular cash distributions supported by solid business models and steady profits.

As a bonus, many income stocks are able to continue payments, regardless of economic ups and downs. That reliability can help investors sleep a little easier when markets get bumpy.

Consider these UK retirement shares

Investment analysts frequently point to a handful of UK shares as world-class picks for retirement income. Legal & General, National Grid, HSBC, Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever (LSE: ULVR) are some of the most common choices. They’re all FTSE 100 blue-chips with long records of paying and growing dividends, making them attractive for income investors.

UK shareDividend yield (%)Dividend payouts (years)
Legal & General927
National Grid420+
HSBC4.7524 (-1 year during Covid)
Reckitt Benckiser3.525+
Unilever3.550+

Legal & General has long been regarded by market commentators as one of the UK’s premier dividend shares for retirement. This is thanks to its impressive yield and long-standing payout track record.

National Grid benefits from consistent demand for power, providing critical electricity and gas infrastructure. As a regulated utility with an attractive and stable dividend yield, it’s seen as a safe haven during market uncertainty.

HSBC is one of the world’s leading banks with and a global footprint. With a yield often above 5%, it remains a favourite for income. But while it benefits from scale and global diversification, it remains exposed to economic cycles.

Reckitt Benckiser is commonly viewed by investors as a high-quality UK dividend share, especially suitable for retirement-focused portfolios. It’s best known for its stable of household staples brands – Dettol, Nurofen, Durex and Lysol – that keep demand steady and cash flowing, making it a classic defensive choice.

A dependable dividend stalwart

Among these, Unilever stands out as one of my favourite dividend shares to consider for retirement. It’s a global consumer goods giant whose broad portfolio of everyday brands and international reach make it a cornerstone defensive stock.

In Q3 2025, it reported underlying sales growth of 3.9% and continued to deliver steady cash generation, with turnover exceeding £59bn for the trailing 12 months. Its operating margin has held firm at 16.1%, reflecting its ability to manage cost pressures and sustain profitability.

Although its dividend yield is only around 3.2%, it’s well covered with a payout ratio near 76%. This reveals a balanced approach to distributing profits while investing in future growth.

Fourteen out of 18 analysts give the stock a Buy rating, highlighting the company’s functional, everyday products and its dependable dividends.

While I maintain that Unilever is a strong dividend stock for a retirement portfolio, it still faces risks. These include currency fluctuations, input cost inflation and competition from private-label rivals undercutting its prices.

Nonetheless, it remains on track to grow both earnings and dividends in line with its historic averages, maintaining excellent credit metrics and rating. In my opinion, that places it among the world-class defensive shares for the long term.

The bottom line

All five of those I’ve mentioned are well-diversified FTSE 100 blue-chips favoured for their income stability. Their global operations and defendable moats help them weather economic storms.

Of course, there are risks to dividends everywhere – regulatory changes, inflationary pressures and economic downturns.

But these companies’ reputations for resilience and steady income tend to make them great candidates to investigate further for investors aiming to build secure retirement income streams.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, National Grid Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, National Grid Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

