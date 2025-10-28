Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are these 3 of the safest dividend shares on the entire FTSE 100?

Are these 3 of the safest dividend shares on the entire FTSE 100?

Harvey Jones thinks these three blue-chip dividend shares offer a tidy combination of capital growth and income potential. And he’s not the only one.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Dividend shares are brilliant because they offer income on top of any capital growth when the share price rises. Effectively, investors get two bites of the same cherry.

Even if a share price stalls, the dividend still rewards investors for their loyalty. And if the price dips, reinvested dividends may pick up more shares at a lower level, which can really pay off when they recover.

As a huge fan of FTSE 100 income stocks, I was intrigued to see Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, highlight three “dividend stars” to watch, citing their consistent, well-supported dividends.

They’re all companies I admire, offering some of the safest shareholder payouts on the FTSE 100, alongside potential growth. There are no guarantees this will continue, but I think all three are worth considering for a balanced Stocks and Shares ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

HSBC offers income and growth 

Beauchamp’s first pick is HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA). He says the Asia-focused bank has “rebuilt its reputation as a dependable income stock, steadily lifting dividends over the past five years”

Today, it has a trailing yield of just over 5%, supported by strong profits and capital discipline. As Beauchamp puts it: “Investors get a solid and sustainable income stream without excessive risk”.

HSBC has also delivered bags of growth, the share price up 48% in the past 12 months and 202% over five years. 

Despite that, the shares remain reasonably valued, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.5. Risks include falling interest rates, which could squeeze margins, and US-China trade tensions. But long-term the rewards appear to justify taking them.

Aviva shares have flown

Next is insurer Aviva (LSE: AV). Its shares are up 41% over one year and 152% over five. The trailing yield is 5.3%, despite the strong run.

Beauchamp highlights its “streamlined business and strong cash generation”. Payouts are well-covered and backed by healthy capital reserves, offering a dependable income stream, he says.

I would echo that. Under CEO Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s become a leaner, more efficient operation. The shares are now looking pricey with a P/E of 28 though, while a broader stock market crash could hit flows into its asset management division. But I think it’s worth considering with a long-term view.

Sainsbury’s looks tasty too

J Sainsbury is a FTSE 100 dark horse, overshadowed by sector leader Tesco. Yet its shares have risen 25% over one year and 65% over five.

The yield’s lowest of the three though at 2.8%. The payout was frozen at 13.1p per share in 2023 and 2024, before increasing by 3.82% to 13.6p in 2025. Margin pressure from grocery price wars, inflation and rising staff costs are a concern.

The shares are pricier than the other two with a P/E of 14.75. Beauchamp notes “resilient trading and strong cash flow”, with payouts underpinned by efficiency gains and steady grocery demand.  Let’s hope the cost-of-living crisis eases, and shoppers can spend more.

All three income heroes offer a blend of income and growth, with relatively safe payouts, making them worthy considerations. They may not be the very safest dividend stocks on the FTSE 100, but I think they’re pretty close. Investors should take a long-term view to ride out any short-term volatility and let dividends compound over time.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, J Sainsbury Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

