Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This blue-chip FTSE 100 stock’s soaring and now could be the last chance to snap it up below £100

This blue-chip FTSE 100 stock’s soaring and now could be the last chance to snap it up below £100

This FTSE 100 tech powerhouse is seeing a sudden increase in investor interest. And its share price could be about to soar, looking at analysts’ forecasts.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 tech stock London Stock Exchange Group‘s (LSE: LSEG) found its momentum again. After falling to near £80 in September, it’s soared back up to £98 in the blink of an eye.

I think this may actually be the last chance for investors to snap it up below £100. Because City analysts see it going much higher over the next 12 months, or so.

Why the share price fell

There were two main reasons LSEG shares recently fell. One was that the stock was dragged down by the ‘AI’s going to eat software’ narrative.

The other was that LSEG’s been a little slow to roll out its own AI solutions, which have been developed in partnership with tech powerhouse Microsoft. Investors were concerned that rivals might capture market share.

Investor fears are evaporating

Q3 earnings, posted last week, seem to have allayed some of the concerns here. That’s because they were very solid.

Not only did the company post 6.5% growth in its subscription data business but it also raised its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin guidance. Additionally, it announced a £1bn share buyback.

In terms of AI, the company said it had deepened its partnership with Microsoft. Today, LSEG data is integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot and agentic AI tools through Copilot Studio.

It also reminded investors that in September, it announced its AI-ready data is available on data platform Databricks, allowing customers to rapidly build and deploy AI agents with confidence in the accuracy and auditability of the data. It entered into a similar partnership with Snowflake in October, enabling customers to embed LSEG data into AI agents powered by its Cortex AI tools.

On the Q3 earnings call, CEO David Schwimmer poured cold water on the idea that AI will hurt its business model. “For those who think AI models can scoop up so-called public data from the internet and displace us, that fundamentally ignores the non-replicable nature of the vast majority of our data,” he said.

Price target increases

Since these results were posted, City analysts have been scrambling to increase their share price targets for the stock. In recent days, analysts at JP Morgan have raised their target price to £133 from £128 while analysts at RBC have gone to £134 from £132.

These targets are 36% and 37% above the current share price respectively. In other words, analysts see the potential for substantial gains in the medium term.

It’s worth noting that while the share price has jumped in recent weeks, the valuation still looks very reasonable. Currently, the stock trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21 – low for a data company.

A blue-chip stock worth considering today

Given the company’s momentum, and the bullish sentiment from City analysts, I believe this Footsie stock’s worth a look today. AI and competition from rivals do remain risks, however the overall risk-reward proposition is very compelling, in my view.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group, Microsoft, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft and Snowflake. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much could 1,216 Diageo shares earn me in annual dividends?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at what he could grow his stake in Diageo into by reinvesting dividends to buy more shares…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Want to beat the market? Nvidia stock may be looking cheap again

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why Nvidia stock may look cheaper than it did a few months ago even though the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is Glencore’s share price set to surge further on booming commodities prices?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has risen by nearly 50% since April on rising prices for some of its key commodities, but…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Down 5% after H1 results, does this FTSE 100 hospitality giant look a huge bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 hospitality giant dropped 9% on he day of its H1 results but has recovered slightly. So how…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £12,406 a year from £20,000 in this high-flying FTSE financial star

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE financial star has risen in price since its strong Q3 trading update, which pushed its yield down. But…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

As the UK stock market hits new highs, this dirt cheap FTSE share looks promising

| Mark Hartley

Big-name blue-chips may be driving growth in today's stock market but Mark Hartley likes the look of a small-cap FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up over 50% in 2025, am I stupid not to buy this FTSE 250 value stock?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers casts his eye over one FTSE 250 stock that's delivered a stonking gain in 2025. Will what he…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I expect to outperform Lloyds shares between now and 2030

| Stephen Wright

With Goldman Sachs logging a 42% rise in investment banking revenues in Q2, are Lloyds shares really the right choice…

Read more »