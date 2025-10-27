Revealed! The secrets of Stocks and Shares ISA ‘Super Investors’

Stocks and Shares ISA ‘Super Investors’ have built up big sums in their accounts. What can the average investor learn from them?

What are Stocks and Shares ISA ‘Super Investors’? It’s a term AJ Bell uses for its customers who have a Stocks and Shares ISA with more than £1m in the account. Given ISAs have only been around since 1999 and have strict deposit limits, these Super Investors likely know a thing or two about growing their money.

I doubt I’m ruffling any feathers when I point out that a million pounds is quite a lot of money already. But it’s especially powerful in an ISA. Targeting a 5% return from that through dividend stocks could yield £50,000 a year entirely tax-free.

Before getting into the meat of the issue, it’s worth pointing out that the average age of these millionaires is 70. These are folks who have earned, saved and invested over a lifetime and are now reaping the rewards. But there’s one particular class of Super Investor who budding ISA millionaires may want to learn from.

High conviction

I’m talking about what AJ Bell calls “extremely successful” investors. These Super Investors have racked up portfolios of £3m or higher while still in their forties or younger. One prescient individual hit the million-pound mark at 35 years old! Nice going!

What’s the secret? The report calls it a “high-conviction strategy”. This entails investing in fewer stocks so that any big winners have a magnified impact on the size of the whole portfolio. It’s at odds with the popular index fund strategy, which is to invest in as many stocks as possible to get average returns.

The report doesn’t name the number of stocks that makes a strategy high conviction. But I think it’s interesting to compare it to The Motley Fool approach, where a small basket of high-quality stocks is the blueprint.

The Foolish approach recommends 10 to 15 in a portfolio. Fewer stocks than this in a portfolio, will mean more ups and downs. It can mean great rewards if stocks are picked well. The obvious caveat is more risk if they’re picked poorly.

Big impact

I dare say that a number of these Super Investors have a stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The $4.5trn chip giant is now the largest company in the world by market cap. Anyone who bought before the artificial intelligence gold rush would be looking at gains of 100 times or more.

These kinds of gains can be life-changing. This is the advantage of the high-conviction approach.

I think there’s a good argument that Nvidia could achieve above the market average in future too. We’re in the early days of AI still. It’s hard to see this technology not having a big impact on the world. Nvidia and its high-performance chips are likely to be at the heart of that.

Cautious investors may be wary of the rumoured AI crash to come. It’s true that stocks, especially American tech stocks, are overvalued compared to historical valuations. Nvidia may be in for a rough few years if the crash does come. It’s for this reason that I’m staying on the sidelines regarding this one for now.