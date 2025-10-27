Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How big an ISA is needed to target a £1,000 monthly second income?

How big an ISA is needed to target a £1,000 monthly second income?

Buying blue-chip dividend shares is one way to try and generate a four-figure monthly second income. Christopher Ruane dives into some of the details.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stuffing a Stocks and Shares ISA full of dividend shares is one way to try and build a sizeable second income.

That can be a lucrative approach and doesn’t involve the time and effort of taking on a second job.

How does it work in practice? Let’s get into it.

How dividends can mean income

The amount of income an ISA earns depends basically on two factors – how much is invested and at what dividend yield.

Dividend yield is the annual income expressed as a percentage of the cost of the shares.

So, for example, a dividend yield of 10% on a £20k ISA would mean an annual second income of £2k. A 5% yield on the same amount would generate £1k each year in dividends.

10% is an unusually high dividend yield. The FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies is yielding 3.3% at the moment.

Still, I think a 7% target yield is possible in today’s market by carefully selecting a portfolio of blue-chip shares.

Taking the long-term approach

A 7% yield on £20k would mean a £1,400 second income per year.

But what if someone wanted to earn more? Say £1k each month – that’s £12k a year.

At a 7% yield, that would require an ISA of close to £172k. Ah, I hear you say, but the ISA contribution allowance is £20k per year for most investors.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

That’s right – but I see this as a long-term approach.

By putting in £20k a year to an ISA and compounding (reinvesting the dividends) for a compound annual growth rate of 7%, someone could grow their ISA to that amount within six years.

Choosing the right shares

Compound annual growth can come from share price rises as well as dividends. But share prices can fall too – and no dividend’s ever guaranteed to last.

Therefore, it’s important to choose what shares to buy carefully. Like billionaire investor Warren Buffett, I try to stick to what I understand. I look for great businesses with attractive share prices.

The return’s not just about the share price and dividend by the way: ISA fees, commissions, and charges can eat into it too, especially over the long run.

So it makes sense for an investor to choose the best Stocks and Shares ISA for their own needs.

One share to consider

One of the shares I think investors seeking a second income should consider is FTSE 100 insurer Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX).

With its 8% yield, the company is well ahead of the FTSE 100 average. But it still aims to grow its dividend per share each year. It has been doing that in recent years – but can it keep doing so in future?

With a huge customer base and powerful brands like Standard Life, Phoenix is a cash generation machine even though it may not be a household name itself. It has a deep understanding of the specialist pensions market and also benefits from economies of scale.

One risk I see is any sudden market correction leading to asset prices falling. That could hurt Phoenix’s asset base value and mean lower earnings.

Over time, though, I reckon the company’s got strong dividend prospects.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett says will be the biggest ‘growth industry of all time’

| Ben McPoland

Billionaire Warren Buffett warns that AI-powered scams could be set to rise dramatically. So which industry might explode higher alongside?

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone can start investing with a spare £5 a day, this week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a fiver a day could be enough for someone to start investing now and build a…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £20,000 passive income at 60?

| Alan Oscroft

The power of compound returns means the prospect of retiring with a good passive income from stocks and shares can…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Could the Greggs share price double from here?

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has almost halved in under four years. Our writer thinks its fall has been overdone --…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

What happens to investors when there’s a stock market crash?

| Christopher Ruane

A stock market crash can be frightening. But it can also bring opportunities. Our writer explains what a crash can…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

2 pros and 2 cons of investing through an investment trust

| Christopher Ruane

An investment trust is a common way for people to buy into existing portfolios of managed investments. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Could this 10%-yielding penny stock be the best income play on the UK market right now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley eyes a profitable UK penny stock offering a juicy dividend yield. But down nearly 50% this year, is…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Around a 4-year high at £3.40+, is there any value left in Sainsbury’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Sainsbury’s share price has risen a lot this year, but could there still be enormous value left in it? I…

Read more »