Could this 10%-yielding penny stock be the best income play on the UK market right now?

Mark Hartley eyes a profitable UK penny stock offering a juicy dividend yield. But down nearly 50% this year, is it a bargain or a value trap?

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Ultimate Products (LSE: ULTP) isn’t a household name, but most UK households probably own something it makes. From Salter scales to Beldray irons, the penny stock company designs and distributes branded household goods for major UK retailers.

Despite that unglamorous profile, this small-cap manufacturer might just be one of the most promising opportunities around.

The numbers are genuinely eye-catching. Return on equity (ROE) currently sits near 15%, which puts it in the same league as some high-growth FTSE 100 stocks. Even more impressively, the dividend yield is over 10% – a level rarely seen outside the riskiest corners of the market.

Yet, unlike many speculative income plays, its payout looks sustainable. The dividend is covered around 1.5 times by earnings, translating to a payout ratio of roughly 68%, and the firm boasts eight consecutive years of uninterrupted payments. Cash coverage is also sufficient, which adds another layer of comfort for income hunters.

So, what’s the catch?

The share price has been sliding for months, due to a drop in sales exacerbated by stubborn inflation and rising tariffs. It’s down almost 50% this year, a painful blow for anyone who bought in 2024 expecting a steady ride. Due to the weak performance, the company has considered moving its listing from the main market to AIM, hoping for greater flexibility and lower costs.

However, the price decline now makes the valuation look compelling. The shares currently trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.03, suggesting the market may have gone too far in pricing in the negatives.

If the price stabilises, there’s a case to be made that the stock looks oversold.

Still, this remains a penny stock – and that brings a unique set of risks. Low liquidity and a modest market capitalisation mean the share price can move sharply on even small pieces of news. Any profit slip, supply chain disruption or shift in retailer demand could trigger a major swing.

There are also some balance sheet concerns. While the company’s equity outweighs its debt roughly two-to-one, cash flow has been weak recently and liquid assets don’t fully cover short-term liabilities. If earnings don’t improve, management might have to choose between maintaining the dividend and servicing debt.

In that scenario, a payout cut isn’t unthinkable.

My verdict?

All things considered, Ultimate Products appears to be keeping things under control. The business model is simple, the brands are familiar, and management has a decent track record of steady dividends. If the cost pressures that hurt profits earlier in the year ease (and retail demand recovers over the Christmas period) it’s easy to see sentiment shifting again.

For income-focused investors, the yield alone is tempting. A double-digit payout backed by years of consistency doesn’t come around often, especially at such a low valuation. The big question is whether this is a value trap or a genuine bargain hiding in plain sight.

And the best income play on the market? Maybe not, but I feel it’s one to keep on the radar. Yes, it’s a fair bit riskier than the average FTSE 100 dividend payer. Yet for investors with a higher tolerance for volatility and an appetite for chunky yields, I think it’s one penny stock worth considering.


