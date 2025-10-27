Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After its share price crashed 60% in a day, is this now a bargain basement growth stock?

After its share price crashed 60% in a day, is this now a bargain basement growth stock?

This growth stock’s taken some enormous hits in 2025, but with the share price now trading low, has a buying opportunity emerged?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Many growth stocks have delivered superb returns in 2025, but sadly, Playtech (LSE:PTEC) isn’t among them. The gaming software enterprise saw close to 60% of its market-cap get wiped out earlier this year. And just this week, the company saw another massive single-day crash of 23%.

What’s going on? And has this secretly created a buying opportunity for long-term investors?

Investigating the crashes

Let’s start with the initial 60% collapse of Playtech shares earlier this year. In the last few years, investment analysts have been growing increasingly concerned about the state of Playtech’s margins and lack of growth. In response to the weakening sentiment, management began restructuring some of its operations, which included the divestment of its Snaitech business to Flutter Entertainment.

This move helped flood the balance sheet with cash and improve liquidity. But ultimately, the bulk of the sale proceeds was returned to shareholders in a massive €1.8bn special dividend. As a result of this large outflow of assets, the stock price naturally adjusted itself.

Skip ahead to this week, and the situation’s very different. Rather than any operational issues, Playtech seems to have found itself at the heart of a new legal scandal.

In 2021, a report was leaked to the media that claimed rival firm Evolution AB was operating illegally in sanctioned markets such as Iran, Syria, and Sudan. However, following a regulatory investigation, the claims made in the report were proved to be false based on forged documents.

Evolution’s now claiming that Playtech was responsible for this report as part of a “smear campaign” to damage its reputation and steal market share. And as such, it’s taking legal action.

What happens now?

Legal battles are a lengthy process, and it’s unlikely this story will be resolved until at least early 2027. What if Playtech’s found liable.

In this scenario, the financial penalties could be severe. The company would likely find itself paying:

  1. Damages for all the financial harm Evolution’s encountered since the initial report’s release, alongside suspected lost revenue from reputational damage
  2. Legal fees Evolution’s incurred
  3. Regulatory fines for anti-competitive practices

It would also likely lead to a massive reputational blow, resulting in key clients distancing themselves from the scandal. And while it’s difficult to estimate a number, high-profile corporate scandals like this have previously reached into the hundreds of millions of pounds.

What now?

But that’s all hypothetical. Playtech was quick to deny the allegations, and the company may indeed be innocent in all this. Evolution’s been struggling for several years, and it’s not uncommon for lawsuits to arise in such situations, especially in highly competitive markets.

Ignoring this legal dispute, Playtech’s actually notably improved lately. Its restructuring has paved the way for a leaner enterprise, making good progress towards deleveraging its balance sheet and expanding into new growth territories like the US and Latin America.

That’s why institutional analysts have actually been hiking their share price forecasts in recent months. However, with an enormous legal battle coming up, it might nonetheless be wiser to consider remaining on the sidelines and look for other growth stocks to invest in right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

