After its share price crashed 60% in a day, is this now a bargain basement growth stock?

Many growth stocks have delivered superb returns in 2025, but sadly, Playtech (LSE:PTEC) isn’t among them. The gaming software enterprise saw close to 60% of its market-cap get wiped out earlier this year. And just this week, the company saw another massive single-day crash of 23%.

What’s going on? And has this secretly created a buying opportunity for long-term investors?

Investigating the crashes

Let’s start with the initial 60% collapse of Playtech shares earlier this year. In the last few years, investment analysts have been growing increasingly concerned about the state of Playtech’s margins and lack of growth. In response to the weakening sentiment, management began restructuring some of its operations, which included the divestment of its Snaitech business to Flutter Entertainment.

This move helped flood the balance sheet with cash and improve liquidity. But ultimately, the bulk of the sale proceeds was returned to shareholders in a massive €1.8bn special dividend. As a result of this large outflow of assets, the stock price naturally adjusted itself.

Skip ahead to this week, and the situation’s very different. Rather than any operational issues, Playtech seems to have found itself at the heart of a new legal scandal.

In 2021, a report was leaked to the media that claimed rival firm Evolution AB was operating illegally in sanctioned markets such as Iran, Syria, and Sudan. However, following a regulatory investigation, the claims made in the report were proved to be false based on forged documents.

Evolution’s now claiming that Playtech was responsible for this report as part of a “smear campaign” to damage its reputation and steal market share. And as such, it’s taking legal action.

What happens now?

Legal battles are a lengthy process, and it’s unlikely this story will be resolved until at least early 2027. What if Playtech’s found liable.

In this scenario, the financial penalties could be severe. The company would likely find itself paying:

Damages for all the financial harm Evolution’s encountered since the initial report’s release, alongside suspected lost revenue from reputational damage Legal fees Evolution’s incurred Regulatory fines for anti-competitive practices

It would also likely lead to a massive reputational blow, resulting in key clients distancing themselves from the scandal. And while it’s difficult to estimate a number, high-profile corporate scandals like this have previously reached into the hundreds of millions of pounds.

What now?

But that’s all hypothetical. Playtech was quick to deny the allegations, and the company may indeed be innocent in all this. Evolution’s been struggling for several years, and it’s not uncommon for lawsuits to arise in such situations, especially in highly competitive markets.

Ignoring this legal dispute, Playtech’s actually notably improved lately. Its restructuring has paved the way for a leaner enterprise, making good progress towards deleveraging its balance sheet and expanding into new growth territories like the US and Latin America.

That’s why institutional analysts have actually been hiking their share price forecasts in recent months. However, with an enormous legal battle coming up, it might nonetheless be wiser to consider remaining on the sidelines and look for other growth stocks to invest in right now.