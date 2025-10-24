Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Late to investing? Don’t worry… here’s how we aim to build a retirement-boosting ISA

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for building wealth. Dr James Fox explains how even those late to investing can leverage it.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For many of us who invest through a Stocks and Shares ISA, the long-term goal is to reach a stage where we can take a passive income. This could allow us to retire earlier or maybe have a more comfortable retirement.

Even if investing started later in life, it’s still possible to build meaningful wealth with a clear, disciplined approach.

After opening an investment account, preferably an ISA, the next step is to contribute regularly to build a capital base: set an affordable monthly amount, treat contributions like a bill, and increase them when possible.

With a growing capital base, focus shifts to investing wisely. For me, this means using data to inform investment decisions. Nothing should be left to luck.

And then it’s about letting compounding do the work. Small returns reinvested over years create material gains.

In short, a disciplined savings plan, combined with prudent stock selection and compounding, can transform a late start into a retirement-boosting ISA. It is never too late to begin.

Running some maths

The main variables when it comes to invest are time, returns, and contributions. With that in mind, I’ve created a table highlighting how much an investor would need to contribute depending on the annualised return to reach £500,000.

As we can see, the fewer the years until retirement, the more money an investor would need to contribute to hit this £500,000 figure. This monthly contribution falls depending on the annualised return and the time afforded for it to compound.

Years to retireAnnualised return (%)Monthly contribution (£)
1053,200
1072,900
10102,450
2051,225
207950
2010660
305600
307410
3010220

The final number shows us something very telling. Good investors with time only need a fraction of the money to reach their desired endpoint. In fact, we can see from this graph below that compound interest is doing all of the heavy lifting.

Source: thecalculatorsite.com

Where to invest?

Well, as I said before, I like a data-driven approach. And with that in mind, Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) appears undervalued relative to its growth prospects. I certainly think it’s worth considering. 

The stock trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of around 12 times for 2025, falling to just 9.3 times by 2027. That’s well below the FTSE 100 average.

Meanwhile, earnings per share are forecast to rise by roughly 31% between 2025 and 2027, supported by steady revenue expansion from $3.32bn to $3.71bn and margin gains as new capacity in the US comes online.

The company’s free cash flow yield is projected to rise from 5.6% to over 8%, offering scope for further dividend growth; payouts are expected to climb from $0.82 to $0.98 per share, implying a forward yield above 4%.

With net debt forecast to fall from $969m to $542m over the same period, Hikma is strengthening its balance sheet while maintaining a disciplined capital return policy. 

In addition to the strong data, the company’s prospects are buoyed by upcoming opportunities in GLP-1s (weight loss drugs) as patents expire.

However, it’s worth remembering that tariffs and currency fluctuations haven’t been working in the business’s favour recently.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

