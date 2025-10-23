Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Fresnillo share price falls 17% in a week as gold and silver slip. Time to load up?

The Fresnillo share price falls 17% in a week as gold and silver slip. Time to load up?

Will the recent Fresnillo share price falls lead the way for a wider sell-off of gold, silver and other precious metals mining stocks?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

From a peak a week ago, the Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) share price has fallen 17%. It comes as surges in gold and silver prices just turned downwards. At the time of writing on 23 October, gold has retreated 6% from its high, with silver down 10%.

Is it time to panic and sell Fresnillo shares, or should we buy now the price is down? I say it’s never time to panic. And we need to put this fall into some perspective.

Cracking ride

Fresnillo investors who saw the flight to safety that’s driven up precious metals prices have done well. Those who bought 12 months ago are today sitting on a 185% gain. That’s more than made up for the previous few years’ slide, with the Fresnillo share price up 79% over the past five years.

But one thing this does show is that shares in precious metals miners can be just as volatile as the metals themselves.

There’s one thing that does strike me as strange right now. Markets tend to swing in favour of so-called safe assets during times of stock market weakness. The focus shifts from risky assets like shares in companies whose profits are under question, and towards those centuries-long stores of wealth.

But right now, stock markets are booming too. Nobody can have failed to see the huge rises in AI stocks. In fact, every day the headlines are reporting on the latest City expert telling us the bubble is set to burst.

Can’t time it?

The trouble is, nobody can tell us when it might happen. It’s where that old saying comes from: if we knew the market was going to crash tomorrow, it would crash today.

It’s simply impossible to time any peaks in artificial intelligence (AI) stock prices. And the same is true for silver and gold — and by extension, the Fresnillo share price.

So what should a private investor do? I do my best to ignore what the daily headlines are shouting, and instead try to judge the long-term outlook for a business — any business, whether it’s making string or digging up precious dirt.

And I really can’t see a day when precious metals don’t form a big part of the world’s wealth-management strategies.

When to buy?

I don’t hold any silver- or gold-related stocks right now, though I’ve owned miners in the past. And I really might add some again in the not-too-distant future. If I do, Fresnillo will be a key candidate. I like the fact that it’s the world’s biggest primary silver producer. Silver has far more actual industrial uses than gold, rather than just sitting there looking shiny.

I’m not buying right now, though. As much as I admire this mining enterprise, the valuation remains quite frothy even after its recent tumble. And with fears of further potential declines in precious metal prices, more volatility may lie ahead. That’s why I’m taking a page out of Warren Buffett’s book and being patient, looking for more attractive investment opportunities elsewhere right now. At Berkshire Hathaway he’s holding around $340bn in cash, waiting for better buying opportunities ahead.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

How on earth has the ITV share price fallen by 75%?

| Ben McPoland

The ITV share price slumped 8% yesterday, leaving this unpopular FTSE 250 stock with a dirt-cheap valuation and 7.3% dividend…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

7% dividend yield! Are passive income investors sleeping on Mondi?

| Ken Hall

FTSE 100 dividend stock Mondi (LSE:MNDI) has been under pressure of late, but is it one for passive income investors…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
US Stock

Why quantum stocks in an ISA could be a great long-term buy for investors

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through one of the hottest topics in the market right now and explains how an ISA could…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

After plunging 33% is the Glencore share price now flashing ‘Buy, Buy’?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying FTSE 100 stocks with massive recovery potential. After a sharp fall in Glencore's share price, he…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Are these jaw-dropping FTSE dividend shares a golden income opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a huge fan of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares. They aren't without risks, but have brilliant long-term…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I was both right and wrong about this FTSE 250 value stock, but now the outlook’s clear!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks about a FTSE 250 share that's fallen 20% in the past month and has a tricky path…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Despite trading near a 15-year high after yesterday’s Q3 results, Barclays’ share price could still have this much value left in it…

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price jumped on three key announcements in yesterday’s Q3 numbers release, but there could still be a surprising…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How big does your SIPP have to be to target a £2,000 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks to generate a high and rising…

Read more »