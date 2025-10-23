Member Login
Targeting £1,000 a month passive retirement income? Aim to invest this much in a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Mark Hartley considers the tax benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA could offer UK investors aiming to build a steady stream of income by retirement.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is still one of the most popular and effective ways for investors to build long-term, tax-efficient passive income. It keeps all dividends and capital gains out of reach of HMRC, and there’s no tax on withdrawals — unlike pensions.

I’ve always thought of it as a flexible, stress-free vehicle for growing wealth that can later deliver reliable income throughout retirement.

How much is needed?

For an investor targeting roughly £1,000 a month — that’s £12,000 a year — the 4% rule provides a useful benchmark. That means around £300,000 invested would be needed to safely generate that level of annual income without depleting the pot.

It sounds daunting at first, but it’s absolutely achievable with time and discipline.

Let’s consider an example where an investor puts £300 a month into a diversified portfolio with an average dividend yield of 7%. By reinvesting those dividends, it could grow to nearly £300,000 over 25 years (including average price growth of 2%-3%).

That’s the magic of compounding. Even smaller contributions can grow surprisingly large over time when dividends are reinvested and left to snowball. 

And at that point, the dividends alone would pay out over £20k a year – assuming the yield held. So keeping the funds invested, while riskier, could deliver even more passive income.

A dividend giant

Among the leading UK income plays, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) stands out as a stock to think about. The firm is one of the biggest names in life insurance, pensions and asset management, serving millions of customers worldwide.

In its most recent half-year update, it reported £609m in operating profit, supported by strong results from its investment management and retail retirement divisions.

At around 240p per share, the company’s yield for 2025 sits at an impressive 9.1%, among the highest on the FTSE 100. Analysts expect this payout to continue rising over the next two years, citing robust cash generation and a healthy capital surplus.

Legal & General’s long record of consistent payments over multiple market cycles makes it a cornerstone for income-focused investors.

Still, it’s not risk-free. The firm’s exposure to interest rate fluctuations and market downturns could pressure profits. Regulatory changes or weaker performance from its investment arm may also slow dividend growth.

But for investors weighing long-term dividend potential, it’s an example of a stock paying income that could compound tax-free inside an ISA.

Building a durable income stream

While a single stock can offer attractive income, I believe the best approach is diversification. Holding at least 15-20 companies across different industries spreads risk and ensures a mix of dividend stability and capital growth potential.

It’s also wise to stay invested through the market’s fluctuations — even using dips as opportunities to buy shares at lower prices.

Over time, a Stocks and Shares ISA offers one of the simplest ways to build financial independence. By making regular contributions, reinvesting dividends and allowing compound growth to do its work, even modest savers can work toward that £1,000 a month goal. 

Sure, it won’t happen overnight — but steady progress and patience could make retirement income dreams a tangible reality.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

