Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Despite trading near a 15-year high after yesterday’s Q3 results, Barclays’ share price could still have this much value left in it…

Despite trading near a 15-year high after yesterday’s Q3 results, Barclays’ share price could still have this much value left in it…

Barclays’ share price jumped on three key announcements in yesterday’s Q3 numbers release, but there could still be a surprising amount of value remaining.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays’ (LSE: BARC) share price rose 3.5% yesterday (22 October) following the release of its Q3 2025 results.

A key bullish factor was the surprise announcement of a £500m share buyback, which tends to support share price gains.

The bank added that it will now move to quarterly share buyback announcements. The switch away from annual or semi-annual announcements increases transparency for investors.

Another positive element was a guidance increase for 2025’s return on tangible equity (ROTE) to ‘more than 11%’, from ‘around 11%’ previously. For 2026, it targets a figure of 12%+.

Like return on equity, ROTE is calculated by dividing the company’s net income by average shareholders’ equity. However, ROTE excludes intangible elements such as goodwill.

Positive as well was the raising of its 2025 guidance for net interest income (NII) to £12.6bn+ from £12.5bn+. NII is the difference between the money received from loans and paid out on deposits.

A risk to the bank is that increasing competition in the sector could reduce its profit margins.

That said, total income in Q3 rose 9% year on year to £7.167bn. This marked an 11% rise in the first nine months of this year over the same period last year — to £22.063bn.

Meanwhile, Q3’s profit after tax dropped 6% to £1.712bn. However, over the first nine months of this year, the number has risen 12%, to £5.742bn.

How does the price-to-value proposition look?

Despite the rise in price in Barclays’ stock to near 15-year highs, there could still be plenty of value left in it.

This is because a share’s price and value are not the same thing. Price is whatever the market is willing to pay at any point. But value reflects the true worth of the underlying business.

The gap between the two is where big, long-term profits lie, in my experience. This comprises several years as a senior investment bank trader and decades as a private investor.

This is because any asset’s price tends to converge to its ‘fair value’ over time, although this is not guaranteed.

I have found the best way to ascertain this value is the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

This is because it is a standalone valuation, unlike the comparative ratios popular with some investors.

These are subject to broad over- or undervaluations of the sector in which a stock operates. And these can significantly distort the true valuation picture of individual shares.

Instead, the DCF pinpoints the price where any stock should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

For Barclays, the DCF shows it is 49% undervalued at its current £3.81 price.

So, its fair value is £7.47.

Comparative valuations with its peers confirm its present bargain-basement price.

For example, Barclays’ 8.8 price-to-earnings ratio is bottom of its competitor group, which averages 10.9. This comprises NatWest at 9, Standard Chartered at 9.4, Lloyds at 12.2, and HSBC at 12.7.

My investment view

I already hold shares in HSBC and NatWest, so owning another in the same sector would unbalance my portfolio.

However, I think Barclays’ strong performance over the year to date should continue to drive earnings increases. And it is ultimately these that power any firm’s share price higher over time.

Consequently, I think the stock is well worth the consideration of other investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
US Stock

Why quantum stocks in an ISA could be a great long-term buy for investors

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through one of the hottest topics in the market right now and explains how an ISA could…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

After plunging 33% is the Glencore share price now flashing ‘Buy, Buy’?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying FTSE 100 stocks with massive recovery potential. After a sharp fall in Glencore's share price, he…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! Are these jaw-dropping FTSE dividend shares a golden income opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a huge fan of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares. They aren't without risks, but have brilliant long-term…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I was both right and wrong about this FTSE 250 value stock, but now the outlook’s clear!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks about a FTSE 250 share that's fallen 20% in the past month and has a tricky path…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How big does your SIPP have to be to target a £2,000 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks to generate a high and rising…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Forget that record $350bn cash position! Warren Buffett just bought these 10 stocks

| John Fieldsend

As headlines are made about his record cash position, Warren Buffett has been quietly making some very interesting stock buys.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Targeting £1,000 a month passive retirement income? Aim to invest this much in a Stocks and Shares ISA…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the tax benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA could offer UK investors aiming to build a steady…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

The hidden gem among UK shares that’s outshining Rolls-Royce!

| Mark Hartley

Discover how one small-cap UK share is outpacing leading stocks such as Rolls-Royce, and see what’s driving its impressive growth…

Read more »