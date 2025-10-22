Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 3 household-name UK stocks have plunged 30% in a year! Time to consider buying?

These 3 household-name UK stocks have plunged 30% in a year! Time to consider buying?

Harvey Jones picks out three FTSE 100 stocks that have had a really rough ride lately, and examines whether they’re about to take a turn for the better.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I like buying UK stocks when they’re down in the dumps. The aim is to buy them cheaply, lock into a higher dividend yield, then sit back and wait for the recovery.

It’s not a failsafe strategy though. Share prices don’t fall for no reason. Sales and profits may have dropped, demand might be weak, or a competitor may be challenging for market share.

These three FTSE 100 names have all fallen exactly 30% in the past year. Are they worth considering as a result?

JD Sports Fashion disaster

JD Sports (LSE: JD) styles itself the ‘King of Trainers’, but lately its crown has slipped. The cost-of-living crisis has hit sales and profits, while troubles at key supplier Nike and Donald Trump’s trade tariffs have upped the pain.

I bought the stock for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) 18 months ago, thinking I was getting a bargain, only to watch it keep sliding. There are now signs of stabilisation. In the 26 weeks to 2 August, sales rose 18% to £5.9billion, and management reaffirmed full-year profit guidance, while warning that trading remains “tough”.

With a dirt cheap price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.7, JD looks incredible value. The recovery depends on US and UK consumers regaining confidence, and I think that could take time. Still, I think the shares are worth considering for long-term investors prepared to wait.

Diageo needs to show some spirit

Diageo (LSE: DGE) has also stumbled as the global economy slows. The drinks giant has suffered from cost-of-living pressures, US tariffs, and a shift among younger consumers towards healthier lifestyles and lower alcohol intake. That last factor could make its rebound slower.

Yet Diageo retains a world-class brand portfolio, with names such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Baileys, and Smirnoff. If global consumers starts spending — and drinking — Diageo will be first to benefit. Its wide international reach is an advantage long term, even if it’s an issue right now, as demand cools in key markets like North America and China.

With a P/E of 14.9 and a trailing dividend yield of 4.3%, Diageo looks decent value for patient investors. The company’s fundamentals remain strong, and sentiment should eventually swing back in its favour. Again though, it may take time.

Persimmon’s another recovery play

The housebuilding sector has struggled for years, and Persimmon‘s (LSE: PSN) no exception. High mortgage rates and weak consumer confidence continue to choke demand despite the UK’s chronic housing shortage.

In its half-year results on 13 August, Persimmon reported a 7% rise in private completions to 3,987 and an 8% increase in average selling prices to £284,047. Which looks promising.

Even so, sticky inflation and our sluggish economy could delay the housing market recovery, with the IMF forecasting GDP growth of just 0.5% next year. With a P/E of 12.75 and a dividend yield of 5.22%, Persimmon stock looks good value and worth considering for income-focused investors. Again, the recovery may take time, but Persimmon’s foundations appear firm.

All three shares face short-term challenges but if the wider economy picks up at some point, there’s a fair chance they could fly.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

With share prices near record highs, I’m looking to Warren Buffett for ideas

| Stephen Wright

A decade ago, Warren Buffett bought shares in farm equipment company John Deere in an agricultural downturn. And Stephen Wright…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

After the Fresnillo share price crash, is this FTSE 100 stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Andrew Mackie

The Fresnillo share price has fallen sharply, but with silver still near an all-time high, this writer believes the FTSE…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

2 world-class stocks to consider buying for an ISA today 

| Ben McPoland

Searching for international stocks to buy? Our writer reckons this pair are worth bearing in mind as options for a…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Diageo share price has been shaken – but could value now be hiding in plain sight?

| Andrew Mackie

The Diageo share price has slumped, but Andrew Mackie believes that brand strength and global reach could make today’s weakness…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

With a yield of 7.3%, is it time to consider ITV shares?

| James Beard

The price of ITV shares fell today (22 October) after a major shareholder halved its stake. James Beard looks at…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

7% dividend yield! Are passive income investors sleeping on this top stock?

| Ken Hall

Shares in Mondi (LSE:MNDI) have been sliding lower, but a 7% dividend yield could be enough for passive income investors…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the 5 best UK shares to consider buying today and it came up with this… 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned to artificial intelligence to help guide his search for top UK shares. The results were enlightening in…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

2 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett about stock market bubbles

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through problems with rising valuations but looks to Warren Buffett for advice on what actions to take…

Read more »