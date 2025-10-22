Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » The Fresnillo share price has crashed, but I don’t think it’s game over

The Fresnillo share price has crashed, but I don’t think it’s game over

Jon Smith explains why the Fresnillo share price has fallen in recent days but points to signs that this isn’t the start of something larger.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I recently wrote about Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and talked through how the strong gains over the past year were being driven in a large part by the move in gold and silver.

Precious metal prices have rocketed in 2025 for many reasons, with a miner like Fresnillo reaping the benefits. However, the Fresnillo share price is down 22% since last Friday (17 October). Here’s what’s going on and why I don’t think investors should panic.

Volatility in precious metals

Over the course of this week, we’ve seen both gold and silver prices correct lower. For example, gold’s gone from almost $4,400 per oz on Monday to below $4,100 this morning. Analysts are pointing to signs that investors are booking profits on existing trades, meaning that some are choosing to sell the precious metal to realise the profit.

I see the move as healthy. No asset price, stock or commodity can simply go up and up in a straight line. It’s impossible. Instead, having a short-term move lower allows some euphoria to calm. It also provides a chance for new investors who were sitting on the sidelines to come in and buy the dip.

Fundamentally, there’s no serious reason why precious metals are falling that suggests this is the beginning of a longer-term move.

How this impacts Fresnillo

Even with the move this week, Fresnillo stock’s still up 182% over the last year. The stock’s influenced by the movements in gold and silver. Fresnillo’s one of the world’s largest primary silver producers and also a significant gold producer, operating mainly in Mexico. So its income largely comes from selling the metals it extracts. Therefore, if silver or gold prices rise, every ounce Fresnillo sells becomes more valuable. This translates to higher revenue and profit margins.

The inverse is also true, so when the prices fall, Fresnillo stock also suffers. That’s why we’ve seen the stock crash over 20% in just a few days. Any investor who has been around for some time knows that volatility in commodity stocks is normal. It’s just something that has to be accepted.

Looking ahead

Fresnillo has high fixed costs (like equipment and labour) and relatively stable output levels. Therefore, their profit margins are very sensitive to changes in metal prices. Some will see this as a key risk going forward.

Yet from my perspective, I think the outlook for gold and silver is still positive. This short-term tree shake cold finish soon. When I look at the higher industrial demand for silver, along with central bank buying of gold, I think the prices could rally further. This is in line with what leading investment bank research teams think too.

As a result, I don’t think it’s game-over at all for Fresnillo stock. Investors who are comfortable with the risks might want to consider it.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

This is the last thing investors should do before a stock market crash. So why did I just do it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones knows that it's best to stay invested through a stock market crash, rather than try to second-guess events.…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

16% annual return! Why I chose this fund over other Euro ETFs

| Royston Wild

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on European stock markets are surging. Royston Wild discusses one he's added to his portfolio.

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to target a £5,000 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores how long it might take to earn a £5,000 tax-free passive income, and which FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Meet the banking stock crushing the Lloyds share price in 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Lloyds share price is outperforming this year, but another British banking stock's leaving it in the dust! Can this…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

After crashing 60%, experts forecast an explosive recovery! Could this be one of the best shares to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The best shares to buy can often be found among the worst performers. Has Zaven Boyrazian just uncovered a hidden…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Up 34% and 18%! 2 top investment trusts to consider for a SIPP

| Royston Wild

These investment trusts have delivered double-digit returns for savvy SIPP investors this year. Royston Wild thinks they're worth a look.

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d consider doing if ISA allowances plunge!

| Royston Wild

Potential changes to the Cash ISA allowance could create an opportunity for Britons to make better returns from shares. Royston…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

6.5% dividend yield! Should investors consider this FTSE 100 income stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This discounted income stock has more than double the dividend yield of the FTSE 100, with more payout hikes expected…

Read more »