Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Next month, could Burberry become an income share again?

Next month, could Burberry become an income share again?

With its interim results due soon, James Beard considers whether this FTSE 100 luxury fashion brand could soon regain its status as an income share.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The incomes of those holding shares in Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) have taken a bit of a hit lately. That’s because the luxury fashion house suspended its dividend in July 2024 to help preserve cash following a period of falling sales. Squeezed incomes and increased global uncertainty have caused a drop in demand for the more expensive things in life.  

However, the luxury sector received a bit of a boost last week (14 October) when LVMH, owner of many ultra-pricey brands including Louis Vuitton and Moet & Chandon, announced its sales rose by 1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025. This beat analysts’ expectations and led to a big jump in the group’s share price. That same day, investors pushed Burberry’s shares higher on the news, perhaps hopeful that the group may also have turned the corner.

We will know whether this is the case on 13 November when the group announces its interim results. Traditionally, this is when its interim dividend is also confirmed. However, I think it’s a little early to expect payouts to resume for a couple of reasons.

Challenging conditions

Firstly, LVMH is about more than just high-end fashion. It sells everything from champagne to watches. And of its five divisions, sales increased in four of them. However, the outlier was its fashion and leather goods business, which experienced a 2% drop.

Source: LVMH

Secondly, the Chinese economy is continuing to slow. Q3 GDP increased by 4.8% but this is lower than during the previous two quarters. Most countries would love to experience a growth rate like this. However, the economy appears to be weakening. This is a potential problem because, in common with most retailers in the luxe sector, China is a hugely important market for Burberry.

Therefore, I think the best shareholders can hope for next month is evidence that the decline in sales is continuing to slow. I’m not expecting the group to resume paying a dividend just yet.

But to be honest, I don’t think Burberry is an income share. Although the term is often used to describe any stock that pays a dividend, I think it should be reserved for those that offer above-average payouts. And as the chart below shows, for much of the past decade or so, its yield has been pretty unspectacular.

Source: company reports and London Stock Exchange

My view

However, despite this, I think the group‘s share price could return to previous highs, although it might take some time.

I believe the power of Burberry’s brand should never be underestimated. The group’s distinctive check design still appeals to celebrities and its current autumn/winter collection was well received by the industry’s press. Its 2026 spring/summer range — with its festival vibe — is also generating positive headlines.

During the second quarter of the year, Burberry re-entered the Lyst Index of ‘Hottest Brands’ at number 17. This is compiled using the “biggest data set in fashion”, which incorporates actual purchases as well as social media activity. I think this gives the list credibility and could be a sign that things are on the turn.

Also, Burberry isn’t the most expensive designer brand around. This could help it recover more quickly than some of its rivals. 

That’s why I own the stock. And for the same reasons, others could consider adding it to their own portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Burberry Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This one-time penny stock just surged 146% on the Nasdaq! Is it heading higher? 

| Ben McPoland

The Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) share price is up more than 600% inside a week! Ben McPoland takes a closer look…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Could a 22% fall in the share price of this FTSE share be a major buying opportunity?

| James Beard

A major drop in the stock market valuation of this FTSE share follows a spat with one of its rivals.…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

A £24,000 monthly second income from an ISA or SIPP! See how much you need to invest

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how it's possible to generate a highly generous second income stream by investing tax-efficiently in a spread…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

The Fresnillo share price has crashed, but I don’t think it’s game over

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Fresnillo share price has fallen in recent days but points to signs that this isn't…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

The BT share price slides 5% on broker downgrades! Is the 4.5% yield still worth it?

| Mark Hartley

The BT share price has slipped by over 5% in the past month following scepticism from brokers. Mark Hartley wonders…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price has soared – but is the real growth story still ahead?

| Andrew Mackie

Despite rising 140% in the last five years, Andrew Mackie believes there's still more juice in the tank when it…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Prediction: analysts think this FTSE 100 share price is set to climb 49%!

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 has had a strong 2025 so far. But do these forecasts mean I've found a stock that's…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

This beaten-up S&P 500 stock reminds me of Rolls-Royce shares in 2022…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares were hated back in 2022 but they have gone on to deliver brilliant returns. Could this tech stock…

Read more »