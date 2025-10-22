Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 2 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett about stock market bubbles

2 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett about stock market bubbles

Jon Smith talks through problems with rising valuations but looks to Warren Buffett for advice on what actions to take right now.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s increasing chatter that some sectors, such as artificial intelligence (AI), are pushing stocks into a bubble. Bubbles always pop at some point, although it’s hard to tell if the market’s overvalued or simply benefiting from huge growth rates. When it comes to trying to figure it out, advice from legendary investor Warren Buffett can be very helpful.

Thoughts from the great man

Buffett was quoted as saying to be “fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful”. When everyone around you is euphoric and prices are skyrocketing, it often signals a bubble. That’s when valuations detach from fundamentals and can result in a lower correction.

The lesson from this for investors is not to chase hype or simply FOMO (the fear of missing out). The best opportunities often appear after a bubble bursts, when fear dominates and good businesses trade at discounts.

Another good piece of advice from Buffett comes from when he spoke about “the stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient”.

When the stock market is pushing fresh highs, short-term traders pile in for quick gains. Yet disciplined investors wait for real value. Over time, patient investors who focus on intrinsic worth end up holding the best assets at the right prices.

I think this is a well-made point: even when some are concerned about a bubble forming, there are still good stocks trading at attractive levels to consider.

An example to prove the point

Despite the FTSE 100 recently hitting record highs, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) isn’t even at 52-week highs. It’s up 2.7% over the past year, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. I use a benchmark figure of 10 as a reasonable value, with the FTSE 100 average ratio at 16.6.

Therefore, on those metrics alone, I’d say that Rio Tinto stock isn’t in a bubble and actually could be considered an attractive purchase right now.

Fundamentally, things also look good. The business is making a strategic pivot from being heavily dependent on iron ore to increasing its exposure to copper and related metals. These are in higher structural demand thanks to electrification and renewables. As a result, this could help it to do well in the coming year and beyond.

Of course, one risk is volatility in the share price. This is linked to the fact that the stock’s movements are closely related to the price of commodities. Unfortunately, this isn’t something that can be eliminated. But with a diversified portfolio, the overall company risk can be reduced.

I think investors can consider Rio Tinto, which imitates the advice from Buffett, particularly about being patient. Sure, tech stocks might be hot property right now, but adding value plays like Rio Tinto could offer smoother portfolio performance for the road ahead.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Diageo share price has been shaken – but could value now be hiding in plain sight?

| Andrew Mackie

The Diageo share price has slumped, but Andrew Mackie believes that brand strength and global reach could make today’s weakness…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Up 1,347% in 5 years! Investors are forgetting how explosive FTSE 100 stocks can be

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 stocks can deliver fireworks, says Harvey Jones. And he picks out one beaten-down bargain that he hopes will…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Could a 22% fall in the share price of this FTSE share be a major buying opportunity?

| James Beard

A major drop in the stock market valuation of this FTSE share follows a spat with one of its rivals.…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price has soared – but is the real growth story still ahead?

| Andrew Mackie

Despite rising 140% in the last five years, Andrew Mackie believes there's still more juice in the tank when it…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

The BP share price holds as oil tumbles – could this be the next big buying opportunity?

| Andrew Mackie

With the BP share price refusing to crack while oil weakens, Andrew Mackie believes this signals that the smart money…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Could an AI crash hit the FTSE 100? I’m watching these UK stocks!

| Alan Oscroft

What could a US stock market slump mean for UK stocks? I'm wondering what nice new buying opportunities it might…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price keep on smashing expectations?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has almost doubled so far in 2025, but what does it look like on longer-term valuations?

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

A stock market crash isn’t what I want (but it’s what I need)

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers thinks the long-term outlook for stock markets is rosy. That's why all long-term investors should be craving a…

Read more »