Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How on earth did the high-flying Diageo share price end up at a 10-year low?

How on earth did the high-flying Diageo share price end up at a 10-year low?

It’s been a torrid time for the Diageo share price, which now trades at levels last seen a whole decade ago. Harvey Jones looks at its recovery prospects.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Diageo (LSE:DGE) share price used to be a world-beater. The FTSE 100 spirits giant was one of the UK’s most admired blue-chips. But the past couple of years have been brutal.

The troubles began with a profit warning in November 2023, triggered by a slump in Latin American sales. From there, problems stacked up quickly. Stocking issues, rising costs, the cost-of-living squeeze and younger consumers drinking less have all taken their toll.

Weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy may also have dulled the appetite for alcohol, while US tariffs on key brands including Mexican tequila and Canadian whisky added extra pressure. The loss of inspirational CEO Ivan Menezes in 2023 hasn’t helped. It’s been a perfect storm.

Blue-chip struggler

Diageo’s latest full-year results, published on 5 August, underline the challenge. Organic net sales did rise 1.7%, supported by balanced volume and pricing, but operating profits plunged 27.8% to $4.33bn

Cash generation remained robust with free cash flow rising from $2.33bn to $2.74bn. Brands such as Don Julio, Guinness, and Crown Royal Blackberry are in demand. Even in tough times, people are still drinking. But the overall response was gloomy. Diageo still has a long way to go.

FTSE 100 cyclical stock

History shows that investing and markets are cyclical. Diageo’s bounced back before, but today it faces new challenges..

Alcohol’s traditionally been viewed as a defensive sector, but cost of living pressures and health trends mean investors can’t take that for granted. Over the past year, the share price has dropped 30%, and by a staggering 50% over three years.

Incredibly, the shares are now trading near 10-year lows. A decade ago, the share price stood at 1,831p. Today, it’s at 1816p. Yet I’ve found one sign of hope…

Contrarian opportunity

Consensus analyst forecasts have produced a one-year target share price figure of 2,302p. If correct, that would mark a bumper 26.5% increase from today’s level.

Combined with a 4.3% yield, total returns could exceed 30% if the projections hold. For contrarian-minded investors, the shares could be worth considering. But only with a long-term view.

They’re certainly inexpensive, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Success isn’t guaranteed, but if Diageo rebounds, the rewards could be substantial for those buying at today’s beaten-down level.

I still see the potential for recovery, and I’m holding on for the long term. The company’s diversified portfolio and cash generation sugests that it may be able to navigate this storm and restore shareholder value. Yet these things are never guaranteed.

After taking such a beating, I feel that the sell-off has run a little too far. Those upbeat broker forecasts confirm my suspicions that the stock could snap and enjoy quite a ride.

But this does beg the question – what’s the trigger? We need a healthier global economy, better jobs to give young drinkers something to celebrate, and a solid rise in sales. We’re not there yet.

So I can see more exciting recovery stocks on the FTSE 100 to consider today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

A 67% forecast annual earnings growth but down 19%, is this FTSE 250 defence stock a great short-term risk/long-term reward play?

| Simon Watkins

Analysts’ consensus is that this FTSE 250 defence stock’s earnings will grow by a stunning 67% a year, and this…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Around 87p now, Vodafone’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £2.13

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price has soared since April, but enormous value could still be left in the stock. I ran the…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Thank goodness I didn’t invest £5,000 in Greggs shares 3 years ago

| John Fieldsend

Greggs shares have had a rocky three years or so. Are they a brilliant buying opportunity after falling so much…

Read more »

The Ocean Village Marina neighborhood of Southampton on the Channel coast in southern England, UK.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a £250-a-week retirement income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how investors could build a high-and-rising passive income inside a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Down 20% but with 17% forecast annual earnings growth, is it time to consider this FTSE construction high-flyer?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE stock has lost a lot of ground over the year, but its recent results looked good, and analysts…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Dividend Shares

Here are the 2 of the fastest-growing FTSE 100 dividends

| John Fieldsend

A speedily growing dividend is a sign of a company firing on all cylinders. Here are two of the fastest…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

2 high-yielding FTSE shares that look tempting – but I’m not buying yet

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at two high-yielding FTSE shares and explains why their double-digit dividends might not be as safe as…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in the next 11 days?

| Stephen Wright

Is the stock market going to crash before October is out? Or do investors have more important things to think…

Read more »