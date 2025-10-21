Member Login
Down 20% but with 17% forecast annual earnings growth, is it time to consider this FTSE construction high-flyer?

This FTSE stock has lost a lot of ground over the year, but its recent results looked good, and analysts forecast strong earnings growth of 17% a year.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE housebuilder Bellway (LSE: BWY) are down 20% from their 30 October 12-month traded high of £31.52.

That said, they rose over 5% on the 14 October release of the firm’s full fiscal year 2025 results. And I was not surprised for two key reasons.

First, the results document also contained the announcement of a £150m share buyback to be completed within a year. These tend to support share price gains. And second, the overall numbers looked very good.

Housing completions jumped 14.3% year on year to 8,749 homes at an average selling price of £316,412 (against 2024’s £307,909).

Revenue climbed 16.9% to £2.783bn, while underlying operating profit soared by 27.5% to £303.5m. Earnings per share came in at 176.7p – a rise of 30.7%.

Looking ahead to 2026, the firm expects a healthy order book and work-in-progress position will support its growth plans. This is for completions to rise to 9,200 and for the average selling price to be around £320,000.

Bearish and bullish factors

A short-term risk factor flagged by the firm is ongoing housing affordability constraints in the UK. It highlighted that these could be exacerbated by potential stamp duty hikes in the upcoming 26 November Budget.

I think other hikes in taxation remain a long-term risk too, adding to the already heavy cost-of-living pressure for many.

I believe another longer-term risk is the government failing to meet its target of 1.5m homes being built over its five years. Every government under which I have lived has failed to meet this objective.

However, more bullish are the government’s changes to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill announced on the same day as Bellway’s results. These are aimed at streamlining the approval process for major housing projects, helping it to meet its 1.5m target by 2029.

Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that Bellway’s earnings will rise by a robust 17% a year to end-fiscal year 2027.

And earnings growth is the key driver of any firm’s share price (and dividends) over the long term.

Is there a major price-to-valuation gap?

A stock’s price is simply whatever the market will pay at any point. Its value reflects underlying business fundamentals. The gap between the two is where the big long-term investments can be made, in my experience. This is because over time asset prices tend to converge to their true value.

The best tool I have found to identify this gap is the discounted cash flow model. This pinpoints where any stock price should be trading, derived from cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

For Bellway shares, it shows they are 32% undervalued at their current £25.30 price.

Therefore, their fair value is £37.21.

My investment view

I am sceptical about any UK government’s commitment to dramatically increase the housing stock. I am also sceptical that the longstanding cost-of-living crisis will abate any time soon.

So the UK housing sector, and therefore Bellway, is not for me.

However, I do think that its earnings prospects will push it share price much higher over the long term. Therefore, for less sceptical investors – particularly those at an earlier stage of the investment cycle – I think it IS worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

