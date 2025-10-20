Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 defence contractor’s share price is wobbling… but I’m not selling up

This FTSE 100 defence contractor’s share price is wobbling… but I’m not selling up

So far, October hasn’t been kind to the Babcock International Group share price. But James Beard has no concerns for the FTSE 100 defence contractor.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The share price of FTSE 100 military contractor Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) has had a terrible few weeks. On nine of the 12 trading days to 16 October, it’s fallen. And at the time of writing (mid-morning 17 October), the stock’s having another bad day. The group’s now worth nearly 15% less than it was at the start of the month.

What’s caused this drop? Well, I think it’s more than a coincidence that — on 30 September — President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas “have signed off on the first phase” of a 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

Conflicted by conflict

And to be honest, this is troubling my conscience. I justify being a shareholder because I believe a government should protect its people. I’m not looking to profit from war.

Instead, my goal is to take advantage of the UK’s plans to increase defence expenditure. Earlier this year, it said it was to spend 2.5% of GDP on the country’s army, navy and air force by 2027. It also “committed” to reaching the NATO target of 3.5% by 2035.

During the year ended 31 March (FY25), Babcock earned 71% of its revenue from the UK. To help boost economic growth, the government prefers to ‘spend local’ when it comes to military expenditure. On this basis, the group looks set to benefit.

Source: Babcock annual report 2025

Yet this month’s share price movement provides strong evidence that investors are selling up because there’s a belief that the current conflict in the Middle East is coming to an end. The value of my shareholding is falling because others don’t think peace is good for the group.

A bit of a puzzle

However, from a financial perspective, this doesn’t make sense. As far as I can tell, Babcock doesn’t sell anything to Israel. Some other British companies supply parts for the F-35 bomber made by Lockheed Martin that’s used by the Israeli air force. But most export licences were suspended in September 2024.

And regardless of whether there’s peace in the Middle East or, indeed, Ukraine, as I certainly hope, NATO members have agreed to spend more protecting themselves. It’s a sad reality that we live in a dangerous world. This means the defence sector’s likely to experience significant growth over the next decade.

All guns blazing

Babcock’s enjoyed tremendous growth over the past few years. It upgraded its medium-term guidance in June. It’s now targeting a one percentage point improvement in its operating margin which, based on its reported revenue in FY25 of £4.8bn, could be worth nearly £50m of additional earnings.

However, the group disappointed when delivering a recent contract for the Royal Navy. It incurred unexpected costs of £190m. This was so significant that it was reported as a separate item within its accounts. It’s also a reminder of how difficult its operations can be.

And the group’s dividend is a little mean. The stock’s presently yielding 0.6%.

But I’m planning on retaining my shares. And I think others could consider adding the stock to their own portfolios because it’s operating in a growing market, trades at a lower earnings multiple than most of its contemporaries, and has an order book worth £10.4bn (at 31 March). And that’s regularly being topped up with new contract wins.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Babcock International Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lockheed Martin. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

AI and green energy: two UK penny stocks that could benefit from these explosive industries

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates two UK penny stocks that are chasing growth in AI and green energy tech. Could either become…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

2026 could be the year of interest rate cuts. How might the UK stock market react?

| Mark Hartley

If the UK stock market benefits from rate cuts, this FTSE 100 utility company may be a strong option for…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Could this ‘golden oldie’ soon rejoin the FTSE 250?

| James Beard

A 7% rise in the share price of this over-50s holidays, insurance and money group could see it return to…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

3 alternative AI watchlist ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

AI isn’t just about GPUs, power, and data sets. Stephen Wright runs through three different strategies for investing in AI…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Meet the UK penny stock smashing the Nvidia share price in 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Nvidia’s share price is grabbing the headlines, but this under-the-radar penny stock's massively outperforming the semiconductor giant in 2025!

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Is Rachel Reeves about to send the share prices of these UK ‘sin stocks’ lower?

| James Beard

Ahead of the Chancellor’s budget on 26 November, James Beard considers what might be in store for the UK’s largest…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Meet the banking stock crushing the Lloyds share price in 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Lloyds share price is outperforming this year, but another British banking stock's leaving it in the dust! Can this…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

After crashing 60%, experts forecast an explosive recovery! Could this be one of the best shares to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The best shares to buy can often be found among the worst performers. Has Zaven Boyrazian just uncovered a hidden…

Read more »