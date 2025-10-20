Member Login
Meet the UK penny stock smashing the Nvidia share price in 2025!

Nvidia’s share price is grabbing the headlines, but this under-the-radar penny stock’s massively outperforming the semiconductor giant in 2025!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

The Nvidia share price has dominated in recent years, surging by over 1,200% since October 2020. But with so much growth now under its belt, this explosive performance has started to moderate.

In 2025, the semiconductor shares are only up by around 30%. That’s still impressive, but it’s a far cry from its historical performance. Luckily for UK growth investors, there are countless other opportunities left to explore. And one business that’s been grabbing a lot of attention lately is Carclo (LSE:CAR).

Since January, the penny stocks surged 180% – transforming a £1,000 initial investment into £2,800 in the space of less than 10 months. Of course, past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns. So what’s behind this sudden surge, and could there be more momentum just around the corner?

180% share price return

Carclo isn’t a household name. But the business is playing an increasingly important role within engineering industries, including semiconductors. It’s a specialist plastic materials business supplying critical manufacturers of medical devices and telecommunication equipment, as well as catering to the photonics and electronics sectors.

With that said, why did the stock suddenly skyrocket? There are several factors at play. But it essentially boils down to:

  1. A successful turnaround that led to massively improved profit margins and efficiency gains
  2. Encouraging progress from the consolidation of its US operations, resulting in better cost controls
  3. Robust demand from aerospace customers is generating double-digit segmental revenue growth

Subsequently, the penny stock delivered a surprise net income swing, moving from the red into the black. And while overall revenues still encountered some headwinds, the outlook’s drastically improved in the eyes of investors alike.

Moving forward, analysts appear bullish for further momentum. The group’s improved cash flows provide management with some much-needed financial flexibility. And reinvestment into technological advancements seems to be positioning the business for a stronger long-term trajectory.

With that in mind, it’s not so surprising to see the stock erupt. And with profit forecasts indicating the group’s earnings per share could more than double from 4.2p to 9.2p by 2027, this could just be the tip of the iceberg.

Risk versus reward

As exciting as the outlook seems for this business, it’s essential to explore the weak spots. The group’s leading customers operate within cyclical industries, many of which are expected to be impacted by US tariffs – particularly the aerospace and automotive sectors. Not to mention the potential risks to its own supply chain.

As such, even if management continues to deliver greater efficiencies, these gains may ultimately be offset by a cyclical downturn in demand. What’s more, while Carclo operates in a niche, it nonetheless has competitors and rivals to fend off, some with considerably deeper pockets.

However, all things considered, this penny stock remains a potentially intriguing investment opportunity, in my opinion. Volatility seems almost certain, but with management demonstrating its ability to execute, the stock may continue to put Nvidia’s future share price performance to shame.

That’s why I think growth investors may want to dig a bit deeper. But it’s not the only growth opportunity I’ve got my eye on right now.


Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

