Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » By 2026, Diageo shares could turn £10,000 into…

By 2026, Diageo shares could turn £10,000 into…

Diageo shares have lost a third of their value in the past year. But where might this FTSE 100 stock go over the next 12 months? Our writer explores.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s almost unbelievable, but Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares have gone nowhere in 10 years. From October 2015 to now, the share price is flatter than a pint left out overnight.

Granted, there have been rising dividends along the way. But even these can’t disguise the fact that this FTSE 100 stock has turned into a seriously disappointing investment.

It’s down 55% since the start of 2022!

Yet, the market is famous for overselling stocks, as well as for zealously bidding them up. Let’s take a closer look to see if the pessimism might have gone too far.

Tonnes of uncertainty

To get the lay of the land, I need to know what is worrying investors. And this is problematic because there seem to be several issues, ranging from weak consumer spending and younger people drinking less to the rise of GLP-1 weight loss drugs that supress a desire for alcohol.

On top of this, there are company-specific issues, including no permanent CEO in place and balance sheet concerns. The first is problematic because there’s no convincing turnaround plan (yet). Diageo has committed to cut $625m in costs over three years, but we don’t know whether there will be any major restructuring.

For example, will Diageo adjust its portfolio and bolster its non-alcoholic offerings? Will it spin off the increasingly popular Guinness brand to unlock shareholder value? We just don’t know.

The balance sheet issue relates to the company’s net debt position. This stood at $21.5 bn at the end of June, which is starting to look quite chunky relative to Diageo’s £41bn ($54bn) market cap.

In my eyes, most of these dark clouds look set to continue. Inflation remains high, keeping many consumers under financial pressure. And whether because of this or health reasons (or a bit of both), there’s a rise in more moderate drinking among younger people.

Meanwhile, GLP-1 drugs are still in the early innings of global adoption. With tens of millions more people set to begin taking these treatments over the next decade, it’s possible that overall alcohol volumes will slowly decline, similar to cigarettes.

Valuable assets

The most obvious way to reduce debt would be to sell or spin off assets. When Bloomberg reported in January that Diageo was considering this option for Guinness, the share price jumped more than 6%. But when the company denied this, the stock fell back and has continued sliding lower since.

Diageo also owns a 34% stake in Moët Hennessy. But it said in January that it plans to keep this too. Perhaps a new permanent CEO will revisit this.

Latest broker forecasts

Looking at the valuation, we can see that investors are incredibly pessimistic. The forward price-to-earnings ratio is now less than 14.

Even the average 12-month share price target among analysts is 2,307p. That’s 26.5% above the current price of 1,823p.

Throw in the 4.3% forecast dividend yield, and this suggests a £10,000 investment could become more than £13,000 by the end of 2026.

To be clear, I’m not suggesting an investor should rely solely on broker forecasts (they might prove spectacularly wrong). But there does seem to be a fair bit of value on offer here right now. The selling appears overdone to me.

As such, I think an investor might want to research Diageo further.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Worried about dividend cuts? 3 of the FTSE 100’s best dividend growers

| Royston Wild

Discover three FTSE 100 dividend growth heroes of recent years -- including one Royston Wild owns in his own portfolio.

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Could dividend shares protect your portfolio in a stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

Could the steady stream of cash generated by shares solve a key investing dilemma by putting you in a position…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I expect to outperform Rolls-Royce shares over the next 5 years

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have benefitted from a recovery in travel demand over the last few years. But which stocks could be…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to target a £5,000 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores how long it might take to earn a £5,000 tax-free passive income, and which FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Standard Chartered shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

I was a little worried about Standard Chartered shares following President Trump’s 'Liberation Day' tariffs, but the stock has bounced…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Palantir stock 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Palantir stock’s in a league of its own — almost. There are very few companies that can hold such an…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £41,282 of annual passive income from £20,000 in this dividend gem

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE dividend star could deliver significant streams of passive income over time, and it also looks very undervalued…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

The B&M share price has just tanked. But look what’s happened to the stock’s yield

| James Beard

Following another profit warning today, the B&M share price fell sharply. But it’s helped push the retailer’s yield well into…

Read more »