Mark Hartley investigates two UK penny stocks that are chasing growth in AI and green energy tech. Could either become the next small-cap success story?

AI and green energy: two UK penny stocks that could benefit from these explosive industries

Artificial intelligence (AI) and renewable energy are driving some of the most exciting investment stories of the decade. While large-cap firms like Nvidia and GE Vernova dominate the headlines, a quieter revolution is unfolding among UK penny stocks.

A handful of tiny British companies are trying to carve out niches in battery metals and clean technology — and some could offer intriguing opportunities for investors.

That is, if they’re willing to stomach the risk.

Here are two exciting micro-cap shares that visionary and risk-aware investors may want to consider before they take off.

Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium (LSE: ALL) is a London-listed explorer focused on lithium projects in Ghana. With a market capitalisation of around £65m and a share price of roughly 9p, it sits comfortably within the penny stock bracket.

The company’s Ewoyaa project has been described as one of the most advanced lithium developments in Africa. So it’s well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for lithium-rich batteries. These are used in electric vehicles and the uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) that keep AI data centres running.

The growth potential here is hard to ignore. Lithium is at the heart of both AI and the global energy transition, and supply constraints could keep prices elevated for years. If Atlantic successfully shifts from exploration to production, its revenue and earnings could skyrocket.

Of course, that’s a big ‘if’. The business remains pre-revenue and reliant on successful financing and permits. Cost inflation, environmental scrutiny and commodity price swings all pose material risks. For many investors, those are red flags rather than buying signals.

But for the speculative minority, they’re part of the thrill.

Windar Photonics

Shifting focus to renewable energy, Windar Photonics (LSE: WPHO) offers a compelling concept. This £55m AIM-listed firm develops LiDAR-based sensors that help wind turbines align more accurately with the wind, improving energy output.

Its technology has been adopted by several turbine manufacturers and wind farm operators, offering the prospect of scalable commercial growth.

With its share price hovering around 60p, it also fits the penny stock definition — although it operates at a more mature stage than many of its peers.

Windar’s appeal lies in its technology-driven efficiency gains. As renewable projects face pressure to cut costs, even small improvements in output can make a meaningful difference to profitability.

Yet, despite promising signs of revenue growth, the company remains loss-making. Continued expansion will likely require further investment, and any delays in customer adoption could keep the share price in penny stock territory.

The idealist in me envisions a world powered entirely by green energy – but the realist knows there’s still decades of work to be done.

Risky or revolutionary?

Both Atlantic Lithium and Windar Photonics demonstrate how innovation and volatility go hand in hand at the small-cap end of the market. These are genuine businesses in promising sectors — but their valuations are highly sensitive to sentiment and execution risk.

For patient investors, they highlight why the penny stock arena can be both fascinating and unforgiving. It’s a place where the next big success story might emerge, but where many contenders will inevitably fall short.

For now, the AI and green energy narrative looks set to keep fuelling interest in these speculative corners of the market. Whether that excitement translates into lasting shareholder returns remains the billion-pound question.