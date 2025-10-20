Member Login
£20,000 invested in Palantir stock 1 year ago is now worth…

£20,000 invested in Palantir stock 1 year ago is now worth…

Palantir stock’s in a league of its own — almost. There are very few companies that can hold such an enormous valuation. What will happen next?

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock commands a quite astonishing valuation.

Once a niche government contractor, the company has transformed into a major player in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), pitching its platforms — Gotham, Foundry and AIP — as indispensable data infrastructure for both public and private sectors.

Revenue growth’s mightily impressive, underpinned by a surge in commercial customers, particularly in the US.

However, the stock’s valuation appears disconnected from underlying fundamentals, even by the lofty standards of the AI boom.

The company trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 280, compared with a sector median of just 25.5 — a premium of nearly 1,000%.

Meanwhile, its forward enterprise value-to-sales multiple sits above 102 times, more than 2,700% higher than the industry average.

Even when measured against its own five-year averages, Palantir’s valuation has more than doubled across most metrics.

This extreme pricing suggests the market’s already baking in years of explosive growth and flawless execution in AI adoption.

While the company’s technology may justify optimism, the numbers imply expectations that leave little margin for disappointment — a reality long-term investors must weigh carefully.

Historic performance isn’t indicative of future gains

I like my investments to have momentum, but strong historic performance isn’t always indicative of what will happen next. As noted, the valuation makes very little sense.

However, it’s clear that investors are forecasting a future in which Palantir becomes one of the defining software companies of the AI era.

The market appears to be pricing in sustained, rapid expansion in both government and commercial contracts, as well as significant operating leverage from its highly scalable platforms.

In essence, the current share price reflects expectations of near-monopolistic positioning in applied AI especially for governments, rather than the company’s present financial performance.

However, an investment a year ago would have performed incredibly well. In fact, the stock’s up 332% over the period.

That means £20,000 invested then is now worth £86,400.

That’s a phenomenal return.

The Rule of 40

Another reason investors are excited about Palantir is because the company scores exceptionally well on the ’Rule of 40’. This is a key measure for assessing the balance between growth and profitability in software businesses.

The Rule of 40 adds a firm’s revenue growth rate to its profit margin. And a combined score above 40% typically considered excellent.

Over the past year, the company delivered revenue growth of nearly 39% and an EBITDA margin of 17%, producing a combined score of roughly 56%.

That’s well above the 40% threshold and demonstrates that Palantir’s not only expanding rapidly but also doing so efficiently.

The figures also illustrate how Palantir has transitioned from a loss-making government contractor to a consistently profitable enterprise software provider.

Its EBITDA growth of 84% year-on-year, coupled with a net income margin of over 22%, tells us a lot about the company’s improving operational efficiency and pricing power.

Even with all that, personally, I don’t believe it’s worth considering. The valuation is simply too rich.


James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

