HSBC just set a new share price target for Nvidia and it’s the highest on Wall Street at $…

Nvidia’s share price could rise almost 80% from here if this analyst’s forecast turns out to be accurate. So what’s the best move now?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

To the delight of some investors, and the frustration of others, Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has continued to charge higher this year. Currently, it’s up about 35%, and that’s after a small pullback in recent days.

Analysts at HSBC believe the stock can go much higher in the medium term though. They just slapped a new price target on the stock and it’s miles above the current share price.

A bullish view

In a research note posted last week, HSBC tech analyst Frank Lee said that he expects the market for Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) graphics processing units (GPUs) to keep growing beyond its Big Tech ‘hyperscaler’ customers (Amazon, Alphabet, etc). His view is that there’s likely to be plenty of demand from ‘emerging’ AI players like OpenAI and CoreWeave as well as sovereign AI infrastructure projects (eg Saudi Arabia).

“We expect AI GPU TAM [total addressable market] to keep increasing beyond hyperscalers, leading to continuous earnings growth.”
HSBC analyst Frank Lee

Note that Lee believes data centre demand in FY27 (the year starting February 2026) will be well above current forecasts. His base-case estimate here is $351bn – way higher than the current FactSet consensus forecast of $253bn.

Lofty share price target

As a result of these views, Lee has upgraded the Nasdaq-listed chip stock from Hold to Buy. He’s also raised his price target from $200 to $320.

That new price target is the highest on Wall Street, as far as I’m aware. Given that Nvidia’s trading near $180 today, it implies that there’s potential for gains of nearly 80% in the medium term.

Can it get there?

Now personally, $320 is a bit of a stretch for me in the medium term. My own 12-month price target for Nvidia is around $250. That’s based on earnings growth of around 50% this financial year and 40% next (and the price-to-earnings ratio staying at similar levels to today’s).

But look, if FY27 data centre revenues are way higher than expected, as HSBC predicts, a share price of $320 could be a possibility. In this scenario, we could see the valuation re-rate upwards, pushing the stock – and the market-cap – to stratospheric levels.

A good investment today?

So is Nvidia a good investment today? Well, my view is that it’s worth considering on pullbacks. It does have a lot of potential given the scale of the global AI infrastructure buildout. However, it remains a risky stock.

If there’s any hint of a slowdown in AI spending, the stock could fall 20% in the blink of an eye. So investors don’t want to rush in blindly at the top.

In my view, the way to play it is to take a closer look every time it drops 10% or more. Personally, I’ll be looking to buy more shares if it falls back to the $150-$160 zone.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nasdaq. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, HSBC Holdings, Nasdaq, and Nvidia. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

