Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

Could the Rolls-Royce share price still offer long-term value?

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen hugely in recent years. Has it peaked, or might there still be a case to be made for our writer to add it to his ISA?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some investors who put money into Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) a few years ago may now be rightly pleased with their investment. The Rolls-Royce share price has been on an incredible tear, moving up 1,362% over the past five years.

Wow!

But after that sort of increase, could there possibly still be any value left when looking at the share today?

I think there could be. However, for now at least I do not plan to invest. Here’s my reasoning.

Solid basis for share price growth

The sort of increase we have seen in the Rolls-Royce share price over recent years sometimes happens with an obscure penny share, or small business that is suddenly transformed.

Five years ago, the Rolls-Royce share price did stand in pennies. But it still had a market capitalization of billions of pounds.

It was a long-established business in a mature industry. Not the usual sort of racy candidate for an explosion in share price of the type we have seen.

But that share price growth was potentially justified, in my view. Five years back, the company was burning cash fast and the outlook for customer demand was both weak and difficult to predict over the medium- to long-term.

Since then, demand has bounced back – and Rolls is also in much better shape as a business.

It is more streamlined, has a stronger balance sheet, has cut costs, and is delivering more consistently on its financial targets than it did at points in its long history.

So, although the Rolls-Royce share price has soared, I actually think that gain may well be justified.

Maybe cheaper than it looks

If the company keeps meeting or surpassing its financial targets – as it has been doing in recent years – I expect earnings per share to grow meaningfully.

Considering that, I do not necessarily think the current Rolls-Royce share price is unjustifiably expensive at 16 times earnings. In fact, if the business continues doing well, I think we could potentially see it move even higher in the coming years.

With its large installed base of engines, powerful brand, proprietary technology, and strong demand not only in civil aviation but also defence and power generation, I think the firm may be in the right place at the right time.

But will that turn out to be the case?

Ongoing possibility for upset

Some of those strengths lie under Rolls’ control. But some of the factors that have helped it do well lately are partly or totally outside its control.

Take demand as an example. When civil aviation demand is high, that is understandably good news for revenues at the company. But such demand has a nasty habit of suddenly collapsing without warning. We saw it in the pandemic and have seen it on other occasions, such as following the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Such demand slumps can wreak havoc on Rolls’ revenues and profitability – but lie largely or wholly outside its control.

Although I like the business, I do not think that risk is reflected in the current Rolls-Royce share price. So, for now, I have no plans to invest.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Missed out on Nvidia stock? 3 lessons to learn when hunting for future tech stars!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has not benefited from the soaring value of Nvidia stock. But he has learnt a trio of lessons…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Up 1,396%! Could the FTSE 100 be harbouring another share like Rolls-Royce?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane casts his eye over the FTSE 100 index of leading shares, hoping to hunt down some potentially deep…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Building a steady passive income: the power of growth and dividends on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how investors can build passive income through a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights one FTSE 100…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in this FTSE 250 stock could more than triple – here’s how

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer the rare mix of income and capital growth for…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Does it make sense to use an ISA for passive income – or focus on growth shares instead?

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA could be used to target passive income streams -- but some investors focus on growth. Could both approaches…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the easyJet share price?!

| Stephen Wright

The easyJet share price climbed 10% this week then fell 5%, despite no real change in the business. Our writer…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s offering passive income of 9%. But is this yield too good to be true?

| James Beard

It pays to be cautious when it comes to passive income shares. With this in mind, James Beard looks at…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

History suggests this could be the time to consider buying BP shares

| Stephen Wright

With oil prices towards the lower end of their five-year range, there's some evidence this could be a good time…

Read more »