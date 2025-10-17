Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Open a SIPP for a child and let time do the heavy lifting

Open a SIPP for a child and let time do the heavy lifting

Dr James Fox believes opening a SIPP for a child — be it son or daughter or grandchild — can provide them with a huge head start in life.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) allows parents or guardians to start saving for a child’s retirement decades in advance.

Contributions of up to £2,880 a year attract 20% tax relief from the government, turning it into £3,600. This is the case even if the child has no income.

With compounding returns over 50 or 60 years, even modest monthly investments could grow into a substantial sum.

While the money can’t be accessed until retirement age, that’s also the beauty of it. The long time horizon means growth potential is enormous.

For parents thinking long term, a junior SIPP could be one of the smartest, most tax-efficient gifts to give a child’s future self.

A parent or grandparent may want to use this to complement the Junior ISA. The ISA can be accessed by the child at the age of 18.

If the Junior ISA (maximum contributions of £9,000 per annum) and SIPP are fully allocated for the year, a bare trust could be the next consideration.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Running the maths

Imagine starting a SIPP from birth and contributing £320 a month including the tax relief.

For the sake of this calculation, I’m going to assume the child, on becoming an adult, continues to contribute £320 — even though inflation will make this a very small figure by the end of the period.

So, after 60 years of compounding at 8% annually — a very achievable figure based on historic market performance — the SIPP would be worth £5.7m.

Now, remember, only £230,000 of this would have come from contributions. The rest is all interest on interest — that’s compounding.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Where to invest?

With a SIPP, and something that’s going to be invested for such a long time, my preference is to invest in trusts, funds, and conglomerates.

For example, my daughter’s ISA doesn’t have dealing fees and is around eight times larger than her SIPP, which does have dealing fees — because we use Hargreaves Lansdown.

It’s a practical decision.

One investment that I have in her portfolio and believe is worth considering is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

Managed by Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns, the trust focuses on transformative, high-growth companies — both public and private — that have the potential to multiply in value over time.

Its portfolio includes innovators such as SpaceX, ByteDance, and MercadoLibre, alongside listed giants like Amazon and Meta.

However, investors should remember that Scottish Mortgage’s performance can be volatile.

The investment trust uses gearing (borrowing to invest), which amplifies both gains and losses.

This proved painful in 2021–22, when growth stocks sold off sharply.

Today, though, the shares trade at roughly a 12% discount to net asset value (NAV), suggesting continued value for money and some caution.

For long-term investors, that discount could represent an attractive entry point.

While risks remain — particularly from rising rates and private market valuations — the trust’s patient, conviction-led approach gives it unique exposure to global innovation.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE Systems share prices are all falling today! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

The BAE Systems share price is falling today, and the same goes for other defence industry stocks, Babcock and Rolls-Royce.…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 5,000% in a year, is Nasdaq stock Rigetti (RGTI) a ticket to wealth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nasdaq-listed quantum computing Rigetti has delivered life-changing returns for investors over the last year. Can it continue to do so?

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the stock market is about to crash! Here’s what it said

| Royston Wild

Global stocks are trading near record peaks despite the uncertain outlook. Royston Wild considers if the stock market is waiting…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 dip an unmissable chance to buy Barclays shares at a 5% discount?

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares are falling faster than most companies on the FTSE 100, on what's a turbulent day for the stock…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Prediction: analysts say this growth stock will surge 19% in a year!

| Royston Wild

This top growth stock has risen more than 160% in value over the last year. Royston Wild explains why it…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Could an S&P 500 crash hit the FTSE 100? Here’s what the experts think…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how a potential S&P 500 crash could impact the FTSE 100 -- and one major strategy shift…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

How much money do you need in a SIPP for a £38k passive income at 65?

| Royston Wild

With generous levels of tax relief, a SIPP can be a powerful weapon to target a long-term passive income, as…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Can you unlock a £5,513 annual second income by investing £100 a month?

| Stephen Wright

A 6% return on a £100 monthly investment is enough to earn a £5,513 second income after 30 years. Stephen…

Read more »