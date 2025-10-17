Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,799 in monthly passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,799 in monthly passive income?

Dr James Fox contends that the ISA’s an incredible vehicle for our investments. Here, he shares a tried and tested strategy for wealth and income.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building an ISA portfolio that can generate £1,799 in monthly passive income might sound like a tall order, but it’s more achievable than many think.

The secret lies in time, consistency, and the power of compounding. By steadily contributing to a Stocks and Shares ISA and reinvesting dividends, investors can turn modest savings into a meaningful income stream over time.

What’s more, even those who are late to investing can build significant wealth just by following a tried and tested formula.

To generate £1,799 a month in passive income, an investor would need a portfolio worth roughly £431,760 — assuming a 5% annual return. 

Building that portfolio

Every pound invested today has the potential to multiply over time. And by regularly adding to a Stocks and Shares ISA, reinvesting returns, and letting compound growth work its magic can turn modest monthly contributions into serious capital.

The earlier the start, the greater the impact — but even late starters can make real progress by staying disciplined. It’s something that can really help with retirement.

Beyond the contributions and the compounding, the key to investing is finding businesses trading below intrinsic value. These are the kind of companies the market’s mispriced.

By steadily buying quality assets when others are fearful and holding through market noise, investors give themselves the best chance to grow that £431,760 nest egg. And, eventually, they can enjoy that steady £1,799 a month in passive income.

Thecalculatorsite.com — path to £431,760 (8% annual returns and £500 of monthly contributions)

Investing smart

As alluded to above, investors can lose money if they invest poorly. However, a data-driven approach can help them beat the market and deliver strong long-term returns.

One stock I believe could help investors achieve this is often-overlooked Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK). The company’s one of the smallest on the FTSE 100, but is potentially one of the most undervalued.

In fact, according to the 11 analysts covering the stock, it’s undervalued by around 41%. There are currently 10 Buy ratings and just one Hold.

The shares trade on a 2025 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of roughly 12.2, with an adjusted price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of around 0.85, once net debt and dividends are factored in. That suggests the market’s undervaluing Hikma’s earnings trajectory.

The company continues to generate strong cash flows, supported by its diversified mix of injectables, branded products, and generics. Management’s focus on margin discipline and gradual debt reduction’s also positive.

While US tariffs and structural issues in the US generic market are a concern, there’s also a lot to be positive about. Hikma has a strong product pipeline and may be able to capitalise on expiring weight-loss patents in the coming years.

For long-term investors, the current valuation may offer an appealing entry point. This includes a 3.4% dividend yield, expected to rise to 4.3% by 2027.

In short, I certainly believe Hikma’s worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

