Up 74%, can this soaring growth share keep rising after CMA news?

Up 74%, can this soaring growth share keep rising after CMA news?

CVS shares are bouncing again after positive news from the competition watchdog. Is buying this growth share now a no-brainer?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

I considered veterinary services provider CVS Group (LSE:CVSG) to be a white-hot growth share when I invested back in 2020. However, news of an industry-wide review by the competition watchdog prompted me to sell up sooner than I’d hoped.

I didn’t appreciate the threat of a sector shake-up and what this could mean for earnings. I wasn’t alone, and sold my holdings in September 2023 as the CVS share price crashed.

I’m pleased I sold when I did, given the scale of the share price fall. At £14.28 per share today, CVS shares remain well below the £17.09 that I sold out at.

But the healthcare group has risen strongly in 2025, up 74% in the year to date. It’s risen an extra 2% today (15 October) after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published provisional findings that were less damning than the industry had feared.

Can CVS shares continue climbing following the news? And should I consider re-adding this touted growth stock to my portfolio?

What has the CMA said?

The CMA launched its investigation over fears over pricing and transparency in the animalcare market.

To remedy a system it’s deemed “not fit for purpose“, the watchdog has proposed 21 provisional changes. These include requiring vets to publish comprehensive price lists, making it simpler for consumers to purchase medicines online, capping prescription prices, and requiring practices to state if they are part of a larger group.

Such changes would represent the largest overhaul of the industry to date. Yet they’re not as bad as the industry had feared, prompting CVS’s and Pets at Home‘s share prices to rise.

Analyst Charles Weston of RBC Capital notes that “there continues to be no enforced asset divestment, and a continued preference to focus on improved transparency in order to build a more competitive marketplace for veterinary pharmaceuticals, rather than any major focus on pricing controls“.

Is CVS a buy?

CVS itself said it welcomed “the additional certainty that this morning’s announcement brings“, noting that the 21 suggested reforms are seven below what was proposed in the spring.

Veterinary practitioners aren’t out of the woods just yet. The CMA’s final report isn’t due until March. However, substantial changes from what was touted today are highly unlikely.

So are CVS shares now a buy for growth investors? As the table shows, City brokers expect earnings to rise rapidly:

Financial year to JuneExpected earnings per share (EPS)Annual growth
202689.67p12%
202797.57p9%
2028107.15p10%

Forecasts are supported by signs the CMA will not impose price controls that crush margins. They also reflect the impressive progress CVS is making in Australia where rapid expansion is continuing.

That said, the firm faces signficant hurdles that may threaten these forecasts and weigh on its share price.

There is still some uncertainty over the watchdog’s final findings, which merits attention. CVS also faces sustained sales pressure in its core UK market as the cost-of-living crisis endures, and especially for its front-of-store products.

I’m also mindful of the firm’s growth prospects further out as labour costs steadily climb. And while the CMA’s recommendations could have been worse, it still potentially limits the company’s expansion opportunities at home.

Today’s news provides CVS with a welcome boost. But on balance, I’d still rather find other growth shares to buy.


Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pets At Home Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

