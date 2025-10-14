Why Nvidia stock could be sensitive to a correction in coming months

Jon Smith offers a contrarian view on Nvidia stock, explaining why it could be vulnerable to a move lower due to several linked factors.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has jumped 35% over the past year. This is impressive, especially considering it has a market cap in the trillions of dollars. Yet recent events and a high valuation could make it hard for the share price to continue pushing higher in the coming months. Here’s why I’m flipping to being cautious with my outlook.

Geopolitical risk

A factor that has suddenly come back in the headlines is US and China trade friction. Last Friday, President Trump threatened 100% tariffs on China. Although he softened his comments at the weekend, there are fears of further escalation. Nvidia is vulnerable here as changes in US export policy (or follow-on legislation) can restrict which chips Nvidia can sell to China.

Given the global AI race that’s ongoing, countries are keen to protect areas they see as being of national importance. This could mean the US could limit Nvidia’s reach not only to China but also to other nations around the world, if we are heading towards a broader trade war.

Even though I don’t believe we’re going to have a massive situation on our hands here, some investors panic out of fear just on the initial headlines. That’s why we could see higher volatility in Nvidia shares in coming months, even if the news turns out to be a lot of hot air.

Valuation remains high

Another concern is the valuation. Nvidia has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.6. Even for a growth stock, this is high. Sure, it reflects very aggressive growth assumptions. But when the market prices in near-perfection, even a small downgrade in guidance or a delay in China sales can trigger a sharp correction in the share price.

The next quarterly earnings are due out in a month’s time, so we’ll have to wait and see what the results produce. But with a lofty benchmark in place, I think it makes it tricky for the report to be good enough to support a meaningful rally in the stock.

The other side of the coin

One point that could help the stock and keep it outperforming is new deals. We’ve recently had news about a $6.3bn cloud capacity deal with CoreWeave, a $1.5bn lease deal of GPU servers with Lambda and a partnership with Saudi Arabia. These are the kind of moves that keep investors excited about the future prospects for the business.

Given we’re still a way away from peak AI adoption, the scope for innovation and further lucrative deals in the sector is large. Therefore, the stock could push higher even with the geopolitical risk and high valuation if investors are happy to look beyond short-term volatility.

On balance, I still believe the stock is vulnerable in the short term, but would consider buying if we saw a sharp correction. Investors could consider doing the same.