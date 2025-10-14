Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Why Nvidia stock could be sensitive to a correction in coming months

Why Nvidia stock could be sensitive to a correction in coming months

Jon Smith offers a contrarian view on Nvidia stock, explaining why it could be vulnerable to a move lower due to several linked factors.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has jumped 35% over the past year. This is impressive, especially considering it has a market cap in the trillions of dollars. Yet recent events and a high valuation could make it hard for the share price to continue pushing higher in the coming months. Here’s why I’m flipping to being cautious with my outlook.

Geopolitical risk

A factor that has suddenly come back in the headlines is US and China trade friction. Last Friday, President Trump threatened 100% tariffs on China. Although he softened his comments at the weekend, there are fears of further escalation. Nvidia is vulnerable here as changes in US export policy (or follow-on legislation) can restrict which chips Nvidia can sell to China.

Given the global AI race that’s ongoing, countries are keen to protect areas they see as being of national importance. This could mean the US could limit Nvidia’s reach not only to China but also to other nations around the world, if we are heading towards a broader trade war.

Even though I don’t believe we’re going to have a massive situation on our hands here, some investors panic out of fear just on the initial headlines. That’s why we could see higher volatility in Nvidia shares in coming months, even if the news turns out to be a lot of hot air.

Valuation remains high

Another concern is the valuation. Nvidia has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.6. Even for a growth stock, this is high. Sure, it reflects very aggressive growth assumptions. But when the market prices in near-perfection, even a small downgrade in guidance or a delay in China sales can trigger a sharp correction in the share price.

The next quarterly earnings are due out in a month’s time, so we’ll have to wait and see what the results produce. But with a lofty benchmark in place, I think it makes it tricky for the report to be good enough to support a meaningful rally in the stock.

The other side of the coin

One point that could help the stock and keep it outperforming is new deals. We’ve recently had news about a $6.3bn cloud capacity deal with CoreWeave, a $1.5bn lease deal of GPU servers with Lambda and a partnership with Saudi Arabia. These are the kind of moves that keep investors excited about the future prospects for the business.

Given we’re still a way away from peak AI adoption, the scope for innovation and further lucrative deals in the sector is large. Therefore, the stock could push higher even with the geopolitical risk and high valuation if investors are happy to look beyond short-term volatility.

On balance, I still believe the stock is vulnerable in the short term, but would consider buying if we saw a sharp correction. Investors could consider doing the same.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Could Nvidia’s deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave make its share price crash?

| Stephen Wright

Nvidia's deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave are starting to alarm analysts, but Stephen Wright thinks its share price could benefit…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

$100 or $300? Which will come first for the Nvidia share price?

| John Fieldsend

There's a good case to be made the Nvidia shares could be heading up or down very quickly in the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The ‘Warren Buffett of China’ has been piling into this cheap tech stock

| Ben McPoland

Li Lu, who's often called China's Warren Buffett because he's an incredible investor, rarely buys a new stock. But he…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

The great AI stock market crash! Has it already started?

| Alan Oscroft

Talk of a US stock market crash seems to be in the headlines almost every day these days, as stock…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 36% and on a P/E of 11, this value stock looks dirt cheap

| Ben McPoland

This tech stock has been battered by tariffs, tax changes, slowing growth, and more, leaving it looking like a potential…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Tech stocks, value shares, dividends, gold…there are so many ways to make money in this bull market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Whether seeking capital growth or dividend income from shares, there are tons of ways to get ahead financially right now.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

UK investors are piling into Rigetti stock. Should I follow the crowd and buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In recent weeks, UK investors have been aggressively buying stock in Rigetti Computing. Does it have potential or is it…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the Nvidia share price could reach $…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even as it reaches new record highs, institutional investors remain bullish on the Nvidia share price, hiking their forecasts for…

Read more »