Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Has the London Stock Exchange Group share price ever been more appealing?

Has the London Stock Exchange Group share price ever been more appealing?

The London Stock Exchange Group share price is down 21% over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox believes investors are missing an opportunity.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) share price has punished investors over the past 12 months. The stock, which had surged in the first half of the year on the back of optimism about the Microsoft tie-up, is now trading 1% lower than it was five years ago — during the pandemic.

That’s clearly not a good statistic for investors who’ve held the stock for a considerable period of time.

However, data appears to be on their side, and the side of potential investors. The stock now looks meaningfully cheaper than it has done in some time. Has the share price ever been more appealing? I’m not sure.

But my conviction tells me this stock could push a lot higher.

The really important bit

Every investment should be made based on valuation and operational data. Here, earnings multiples and margins are key.

In the first half of 2025, adjusted EBITDA reached 49.5%, up 100 basis points. This shows us the company’s operational leverage across its four segments: Data & Analytics, Risk Intelligence, FTSE Russell, and Markets.

This high-margin profile supports a premium valuation, with recurring subscription revenues providing predictability in a competitive sector.

Consensus forecasts show adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growing from 403p in 2025 to 496p in 2027. That represents a compound annual growth rate of roughly 10.4% over the period, underpinned by strong organic income growth (+7% in 2025) and effective cost control.

It’s worth noting that not many FTSE 100 companies offer this level of earnings growth or margins. What’s more, strong cash generation supports a healthy dividend, with 2025 expected to deliver 140.8p per share.

This implies a yield of about 1.6% at the current share price, rising with the payout in subsequent years. Not groundbreaking but worth noting.

At the current price, the stock trades on forward price-to-earnings of 22 times for 2025, 20 times for 2026, and 18 times for 2027. That might sound expensive, but the combination of margin strength, double-digit growth, and a growing dividend suggests otherwise.

What are the risks?

Like every investment, there are risks. Competition in financial data and analytics could pressure pricing, while slower-than-expected adoption of new products may limit growth. There are lots of good products out there.

What’s more, currency fluctuations and regulatory changes are an ever-present risk.

However, investors should weigh these factors alongside the company’s strong margins and earnings potential.

And personally, I believe the risks are worth taking. The London Stock Exchange Group’s actually a pretty unique opportunity on the FTSE 100. It offers tech-type margins with a good economic moat and a strong earnings forecast. And it’s much less cyclical than banks or oil stocks.

Plus, this tie-up with Microsoft sounds like it could be really valuable. I’m intrigued to see where the latest agentic announcement goes next.

I certainly believe this is a stock worth considering. And I’m not alone. The 17 analysts covering the stock have 16 Buy ratings and just one Hold. The average target share price is 39%, higher than the current share price.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

Gold to $5,000? 2 UK stocks to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

Investors looking around for gold stocks to buy today might want to take a look at this pair from the…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a stellar retirement income of £3,500 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a bumper passive income in retirement, and highlights…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s £11+ share price worth it on a rare dip?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce share price has soared since January 2023, but there could still be enormous value left in the stock. I…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

How does the price-to-value proposition look in National Grid’s share price after its pre-H1 results update?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid’s share price has risen a lot since January on solid results, but how does it look now following…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Time for me to add this 10.1%-yielding FTSE energy giant to my passive income portfolio?

| Simon Watkins

This well-diversified oil and gas giant offers one of the highest dividend yields in any major FTSE index, which can…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

Got £20k? Watch an Aviva shares portfolio grow with compounding

| Andrew Mackie

Aviva shares are up 43% in 2025, but just how much could an investor realistically expect to achieve if they…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE shares to consider this October

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley provides insights into why these three cheap FTSE shares could offer long-term value for investors over the coming…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

With a huge 7.9% dividend yield, how much could £5,000 invested in this UK stock potentially grow to?

| Mark Hartley

While searching out the top dividend yields on the FTSE 100, Mark Hartley considers whether M&G shares would be a…

Read more »