Could Nvidia's deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave make its share price crash?

Could Nvidia’s deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave make its share price crash?

Nvidia’s deals with OpenAI and CoreWeave are starting to alarm analysts, but Stephen Wright thinks its share price could benefit over the long term.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price is up 66% in the last six months. Big investments in its customers, however, means its sales growth might not be as strong as it seems.

But while some analysts are hearing echoes of the dotcom crash, I’m not convinced. In fact, I think this is a move that could turn out to be brilliant over the long term.

Nvidia’s investments

A good example is OpenAI. Sam Altman’s firm plans to build up to 10 gigawatts of AI infrastructure over the next few years using Nvidia’s hardware. 

The trouble is, the company doesn’t make any money (and doesn’t expect to do so any time soon). So analysts are wondering how it’s going to pay for this investment.

At the same time, Nvidia is set to invest $100bn into OpenAI in a deal tied to the deployment of the data centres. And it has similar deals with CoreWeave and other smaller businesses.

Nvidia says the cash it invests is not being used to finance its own sales. But analysts who are getting concerned about an AI bubble are starting to wonder whether this is eerily familiar…

Is this a problem?

During the dotcom boom, AOL was a major online advertising company. But as sales momentum began to slow down, it started resorting to techniques known as circular financing.

The firm bought equity stakes in smaller businesses, which then used that cash to buy advertising through AOL. As a result, the firm’s revenues got far beyond the underlying economic reality.

We all know how that story ended. And analysts are concerned something similar might be going on with Nvidia and its investments in OpenAI and CoreWeave.

That’s why Nvidia is being explicit in pointing out that the cash it invests isn’t being used to finance sales of its GPUs. And I agree as I think its investments might serve a more fundamental purpose than boosting the stock price.

Long-term prospects

When it comes to AI chips, the competition isn’t just about performance. The company’s software platform – CUDA – also makes it very difficult for a customer to switch to a rival’s chips. 

CUDA’s importance is something I’ve underestimated in the past. But it’s the reason it might be in Nvidia’s long-term interest to find ways to get customers on board in the short term.

The prospect of long-term recurring revenues means investments today might pay off handsomely in the future. And that’s why I think Nvidia’s current approach makes a lot of sense.

If I’m right, investors might look back on Nvidia’s deals as a key point where the company accelerated away from its rivals. I think the stock is definitely worth looking at. 

AI bubble?

Nvidia is clearly working hard to boost sales beyond where they might be organically. The only question is whether this is something investors need to worry about.

In the short term, I think the answer is yes. If demand falters, the stock could crash (and I mean crash) and this is a risk in the near future. 

Looking further ahead though, I’m much more positive. I think AI as a whole has a lot of growth ahead and switching costs are high, which is why I think investors should still consider buying the stock. 


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

