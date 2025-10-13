Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a 7.9% yield and 25+ years of payout growth, is this a no-brainer dividend stock?

With a 7.9% yield and 25+ years of payout growth, is this a no-brainer dividend stock?

This under-the-radar UK dividend stock’s been quietly hiking dividends for more than 25 years, and it still offers a massive 7.9% yield!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When analysing a dividend stock as a potential investment, it’s always worthwhile to inspect its track record. After all, maintaining dividends is hard. And continuously hiking them for decades is even harder.

So when looking at Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) and its more than 25 years of hiking payouts alongside a 7.9% dividend yield, it’s difficult not to get excited.

The primary care landlord owns and leases a diverse portfolio of freehold and long-term leasehold properties used by the healthcare sector. Even during recessions, demand for medical support remains strong.

As such, this business generates a highly predictable and reliable income stream, supporting its ever-rising quarterly dividend. And while higher interest rates have dragged down the share price due to property devaluation in recent years, more than half of this decline has been offset by dividends, which have continued to flow.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

So with the damage to the share price now done, and the yield at a juicy near-8%, is now the right time to consider buying?

A dividend gold mine?

One of Primary Health’s biggest customers is the UK government. The majority of its rental income stems from leases to agencies including the NHS. And even with budget cuts, occupancy has remained historically quite resilient, with cash collection occurring on time through various economic cycles.

Each year, a few rental contracts come up for renewal. That can introduce risk if a tenant decides to move out. But it also serves as an opportunity to raise rates and boost cash flow. And across the first half of 2025, this materialised as a 3.1% bump to net rental income while occupancy remained exceptionally strong at 99.1%.

Yet another similar dividend hike followed, bringing the total payout during the six-month period to £47.4m versus a net rental income of £79.3m. And when taking out the £24.2m in debt servicing costs, the group’s dividend coverage stands at roughly 1.2, giving management some small but meaningful wiggle room in case cash flow suddenly gets disrupted.

So far, this all sounds rather promising. So why aren’t more investors jumping in to take advantage of the high yield?

Risk versus reward

Beyond the weak investor sentiment surrounding the real estate sector in general, there are some notable risks attached to this business. The group’s leverage, while manageable, has pushed the loan-to-value ratio to 48.6% which is inching closer to management’s 50% limit.

Interest rate cuts will undoubtedly help to ease the pressure here. But if inflation continues to be stubborn, those cuts may take longer than expected to materialise and could even reverse.

At the same time, there’s significant execution risk surrounding the group’s recent takeover of Assura. The move helped make Primary Health the biggest healthcare landlord in the UK. But integrating such a large portfolio of new locations is no easy task. And if the deal fails to meet performance expectations, the pressure on dividends could rise even further.

The bottom line

Despite its solid track record, investors are being understandable cautious. However, all things considered, Primary Health shares look like they could offer some lucrative passive income for investors comfortable with a bit more risk. That’s why I’m taking a closer look at this dividend stock. But it’s not the only opportunity I’ve got my eye on right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Dividend Shares

If an investor bought the highest-yielding FTSE 250 stocks, here’s the passive income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides a list of the highest-yielding options to consider for investors who want to push the boat out…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I could make £16,771 a year in dividend income over time from another £20,000 in this high-yield FTSE 100 gem!

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins has held shares in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 financial stock for years and thinks the time may be…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Is BP’s sub-£5 share price set to rocket after activating huge Iraq oil deal?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has gained since the beginning of Q2, but Simon Watkins thinks it could soar on huge new…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares near 52-week lows that warrant attention today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 shares are out of favour right now. And looking ahead, Edward Sheldon believes they're capable of outperforming…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £20,000 in an ISA today could be worth in 10 years…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With the right type of ISA, a sound investment/risk management strategy, and a long-term mindset, the results can be fantastic.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

No retirement plan? Here’s how a stock market crash could help!

| Mark Hartley

Most investors fear a stock market crash, but for those who are prepared, it can be an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the Tesco share price could reach £…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Tesco share price has more than double the average UK stock market return in the last 12 months. But…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

Experts reckon generative AI could add billions to the value of these 5 FTSE 100 stocks

| James Beard

These FTSE 100 stocks stand to gain from the fourth industrial revolution that’s disrupting many industries. James Beard takes a…

Read more »