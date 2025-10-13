This growth stock trades at a 90% discount to its peers

Dr James Fox highlights one of his favourite growth stocks and explains why he thinks the share price could still push a lot higher.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I’m getting a little dubious about the valuation of many growth stocks, especially those with artificial intelligence (AI) exposure. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is a growth stock and it certainly has exposure to AI, but its valuation remains compelling despite the rise in its share price.

Let’s take a closer look.

Supportive trends

Micron’s shares are up 81% over 12 months. This has been driven by earnings growth which, in turn, has been driven by soaring demand for high-bandwidth memory and next-generation SSDs (Solid State Drives) essential for large model training, inference, and data lake management. In other words, AI is a huge supportive trend.

The firm’s HBM3E and HBM4 products, offering power efficiency and enormous bandwidth, drive adoption in Nvidia and AMD AI accelerators, while new DDR5 modules and LPDDR5X cater to both data centre and edge AI devices.

Now, what I find particularly interesting is that the memory business has typically been cyclical. However, the current wave of AI demand is fundamentally altering this pattern, as cloud providers and data centre operators seek more frequent, large-scale upgrades to high-bandwidth DRAM and advanced NAND solutions to keep up with rapidly advancing AI workloads.

Another factor in the intensity of AI workloads. Historically, these memory chips can last a long time, but memory chips in AI servers could wear out much faster (one to three years). This means more frequent replacement cycles and less cyclical demand.

What’s more, while Micron isn’t the biggest player in memory chips, it’s possibly the best positioned for AI.

The numbers are the exciting bit

This is all great, but if Micron were trading at 50 times forward earnings and only offered 20% annualised growth in the coming years, it wouldn’t be worth considering — well, not for me anyway.

However, that’s not the case. The stock trades at 11.5 times forward earnings. That’s a 63% discount to the information technology sector average. That alone suggests some form of mis-pricing.

Then, there’s the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio. This is the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (11.5) divided by the average expected earnings growth rate for the medium term (65.8%).

The PEG figure we’re left with is 0.18. That’s a huge 90% discount to the sector average. It might be a little distorted, but the underlying numbers still point to a huge undervaluation.

For context, earnings per share are expected to rise from around $8.29 last year to $16.63 this year. It then moves to $18.90 in 2027, representing further strong growth.

Analysts remain somewhat uncertain about what happens next. One risk is that my assumption — that this marks the end of the company’s cyclical nature — could prove incorrect. The share price would likely take a major hit if AI demand turns out to be cyclical, much like what happened in consumer electronics with PCs and smartphones.

Personally, however, I believe the data suggests it’s a stock worth considering.